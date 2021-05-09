China’s envoy announces rollout of Covid-19 support for India through Red Cross

China’s envoy on Sunday announced the rollout of equipment and $1 million in cash assistance through the Chinese Red Cross to back India’s Covid-19 response, though people familiar with developments said that New Delhi has made no response to Beijing’s formal offer to provide support.

Ambassador Sun Weidong said in a string of tweets that the Red Cross Society of China had provided 100 oxygen concentrators, 40 ventilators, other supplies and the cash assistance to the Indian Red Cross Society through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

India has so far rebuffed offers of Covid-19-related assistance from only two countries – Pakistan and China – and the people cited above said on condition of anonymity that the government has no role in transfers of equipment and aid between the Indian Red Cross Society and the Red Cross in another country.

“The government has no say in equipment or aid provided by the Chinese Red Cross to the Indian Red Cross. As things stand, there has been no formal response to China’s offer of assistance,” one of the people cited above said.

Sun tweeted: “The first batch of 100 oxygen concentrators, 40 ventilators & other anti-epidemic supplies donated by the Red Cross Society of China (#RCSC) arrived in India today by Chinese cargo flight from Chengdu, China.”

He added, “RCSC also decided to provide $1 million in cash assistance to the Indian Red Cross Society through International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to help India fight against #Covid-19.”

Sun said in another tweet: “Nothing in the world is more precious than people’s lives. The rights to subsistence & development are the basic human rights of paramount importance. Actions of RCSC shine the humanitarian spirit and highlight the purpose of dedication and protection of human life & health.”

In recent days, Chinese officials and diplomats have used social media to play up the supply of thousands of oxygen concentrators and other oxygen-related equipment to India by Chinese firms. They have also highlighted that Chinese companies had stepped up the production of such equipment to meet India’s needs.

The people pointed out that this equipment was being supplied by Chinese companies under commercial contracts with Indian firms.

During a phone conversation with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on April 30, external affairs minister S Jaishankar emphasised the importance of China’s transport corridors and cargo flights remaining open to facilitate the movement of materials needed for India’s Covid-19 response.

Even before the devastating second wave of Coronavirus infections hit India, officials had insisted that ending the military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh sector is a prerequisite for restoring normal bilateral ties in all other spheres. The officials had also made it clear that relations could move forward in other spheres only after disengagement and de-escalation on the LAC.

