China’s Hainan starts mass Covid testing, imposes more lockdowns
China’s southern island province of Hainan started mass Covid-19 testing on Sunday, locking down more parts of the province of over 10 million residents, as authorities scramble to contain multiple Omicron-driven outbreaks, including the worst in capital Sanya, often called “China’s Hawaii”.
The number of cases in the province, rapidly spreading across the island located on the South China Sea, has crossed the 1100-mark from August 1 until Sunday noon.
All flights were cancelled from Sanya on Sunday, trapping thousands of tourists in the city and smaller numbers in adjoining beach towns.
At least 10 cities and regions have announced “static management” or lockdowns.
Thousands of tourists have been sent back to their hotels from the airport in Sanya where they now have to mandatorily stay for at least a week, spending their own money for accommodation and food.
“In the face of the worsened Covid-19 situation, all the flights in and out of Sanya…have been cancelled on Sunday, one day after the city announced temporary static management, Chinese flight tracking platform Feichangzhun showed. Railways out of Sanya were also suspended on Saturday, according to railway authorities,” the state-run tabloid, Global Times reported on Sunday
The government is attempting to work out concessional rates for the trapped tourists, local media reports said.
Mass tests have started in Sanya – which has reported 971 confirmed cases -- with more than a million residents along with the tourists ordered to test every day.
At least three other towns including Wanning, Danzhou, and Lingshui have announced lockdowns, beginning Sunday with local residents being ordered to stay indoors and public transportation banned.
“The current round of the epidemic situation in Sanya is still at a serious level and the virus variant strain has strong transmission ability and faster transmission speed. The epidemic prevention and control situation is complicated and severe,” a local health bureau official said at a news conference in Sanya on Sunday.
The virus strain, the Global Times report said, had been identified as the Omicron BA5.1.3 variant, a mutated variant that was reported in the country for the first time.
The central fishing port of Yazhou district was the origin of the outbreak, which was likely to have been imported through trading with overseas fishermen, it added.
The rapidly spreading outbreak in Hainan is the latest challenge for the Chinese government to balance its strict “zero Covid” or “dynamic clearance” policy and economic growth. The lockdown is likely to badly hit domestic tourism, which had only started picking up recently in the backdrop of China’s strict Covid policies.
Bangladesh seeks China's help to repatriate Rohingya refugees
Bangladesh on Sunday sought cooperation from China to repatriate Rohingya refugees to Myanmar during a visit by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who promised better trade ties, investment and support for infrastructure development in the South Asian nations. Yi arrived in Dhaka on Saturday evening and met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen. Amid recent tensions between China and Taiwan, Bangladesh issued a statement reiterating its support for the “one-China” policy.
Rishi Sunak on secret of his marriage: I'm organised, Akshata spontaneous
Britain's prime ministerial candidate, Rishi Sunak, has shared that there was “clearly something” when he met his now wife, Akshata Murty – the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy – at a university in the US. In an interview with 'The Sunday Times', the former Chancellor opened up about his family life as he reflected on one of the secrets behind his marriage being the fact that the couple are very different people.
China to conduct 'regular' military drills east of Taiwan Strait median line
The Chinese military will from now on conduct "regular" drills on the eastern side of the median line of the Taiwan Strait, Chinese state television reported on Sunday, citing a commentator. The median line has never been legally recognised, and is an "imaginary" line drawn up by the U.S. military for their combat requirements in the previous century, according to the state television commentator.
After Sri Lanka, massive protests erupt in Bangladesh over fuel price hike
After Sri Lanka's devastating crisis, thousands of protesters took to streets in several cities in Bangladesh after the Sheikh Hasina government hiked fuel prices by nearly 52 per cent, the highest since the neighbouring country got its independence. The Bangladesh government has blamed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war for the hike in fuel prices. Bangladesh raised fuel prices will trim the country's subsidy burden, the government expects.
Over 42,000 troops, 1,805 tanks: Ukraine estimates Russia’s combat losses
Even as Kyiv and Moscow are accusing each other of striking Europe's largest nuclear site, with the war between the two nations entering the 164th day on Sunday, the latest data released by Ukraine's armed forces shows as many as 42,200 Russian troops have been killed so far. The Kyiv Independent, citing Ukraine's armed forces, reported that Russia has lost 223 planes, 1,805 tanks, 191 helicopters since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
