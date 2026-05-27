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China’s Industrial Profits Rise, Defying Economic Headwinds

Chinese firms reported stronger profit growth at start of the second quarter, supported by rising energy prices and resilient overseas demand for tech products

Updated on: May 27, 2026 05:13 pm IST
WSJ
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China’s industrial firms reported stronger profit growth at the start of the second quarter, supported by rising energy prices and resilient overseas demand for technology products despite a broader economic slowdown.

China’s industrial profits rose 18.2% in the January-April period from a year earlier.

Improved performance in the country’s raw-materials and manufacturing sectors helped drive a 24.7% year-over-year increase in industrial profits in April, compared with a 15.8% rise in March, according to official data released Wednesday.

Industrial profits rose 18.2% in the January-April period from a year earlier, accelerating from the 15.5% increase recorded in the first quarter, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

“For now, the recovery is sector-driven rather than broad-based,” said Lynn Song, economist at ING. “But it’s an encouraging sign after three years of largely negative industrial profit growth,” he added.

The data reflects the impact of the Middle East conflict, which has disrupted global supply chains and sent energy prices soaring. In April, China’s factory-gate inflation rose to its highest level since July 2022, boosting profits for upstream oil and gas producers.

The NBS reiterated Wednesday that China’s external environment remains complex and volatile, while the imbalance between strong supply and weak demand remains pronounced.

Data released earlier this month showed China’s economic momentum weakened broadly in April. Consumer-spending growth slowed to its weakest pace since 2022, while industrial output, investment and the property sector all deteriorated and fell short of economists’ expectations.

Write to Singapore Editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

 
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