China's top diplomat to visit Moscow in February: Report

Published on Jan 30, 2023 12:34 PM IST

China-Russia Relations: According to the newspaper, Wang may visit Russian President Vladimir Putin, one of the sources said.

China-Russia Relations: Wang Yi, China's foreign minister, is seen. (Bloomberg)
Reuters

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi is set to visit Moscow in February, Russia's Vedomosti newspaper said on Monday, citing two sources.

According to the newspaper, Wang may visit Russian President Vladimir Putin, one of the sources said.

