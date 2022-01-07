China’s Xi extends support, lauds Kazakhstan’s president for decisive action

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday lent strong support to Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev facing a country-wide rebellion, saying Tokayev has taken decisive and effective actions at a critical moment to quickly calm the situation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a verbal message to Tokayev, published by the Xinhua news agency on Friday, Xi said China strongly rejects any attempt by external forces to provoke unrest and instigate “colour revolutions” in Kazakhstan “…as well as any attempt to harm the friendship between China and Kazakhstan and disrupt the two countries’ cooperation”.

Xi Jinping’s unequivocal support to Tokayev was extended on a day when the Russia-backed president said he had ordered his troops to shoot to kill to put down the uprising.

Kazakhstan is part of the China-led eight-member bloc, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), of which India is also a member.

The Chinese president said Tokayev has shown the “…sense of responsibility as a statesman, and demonstrated a highly responsible attitude to the country and the people”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As a fraternal neighbour and permanent comprehensive strategic partner of Kazakhstan, China is ready to provide necessary support to help it overcome the difficulties, Xi assured his Kazakh counterpart.

China, Xi Jinping said, firmly opposes any force undermining Kazakhstan’s stability, threatening the country’s security, and sabotaging the peaceful life of the Kazakh people.

No matter what risks and challenges Kazakhstan encounters, China is always a trustworthy friend and reliable partner of Kazakhstan, and the Chinese people will always stand together with the Kazakh people, Xi said.

Earlier, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said that China has noticed that the Kazakh authorities are taking a series of powerful measures to combat violence and terrorism and maintain social stability.

Wang said China supports all efforts that are “…conducive to the Kazakh authorities calming the situation as soon as possible, and firmly opposes the deliberate creation of social unrest and incitement of violence in Kazakhstan by external forces”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dozens of people have died and public buildings across the country have been ransacked and torched in the worst violence in its 30 years of independence.

Tokayev has said foreign-trained terrorists were responsible for the unrest.

“The militants have not laid down their arms, they continue to commit crimes or are preparing for them,” he said in a televised address, according to a Reuters copy from Almaty.

“Whoever does not surrender will be destroyed. I have given the order to law enforcement agencies and the army to shoot to kill, without warning,” he said.