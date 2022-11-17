China's Xi Jinping says cold war mentality, bloc confrontation must be rejected
Acts that inflate conflicts and distort international norms are "all too common" and the world should jointly reject a cold war mentality and bloc confrontation, China's President Xi Jinping said in a written speech released on Thursday.
Xi also said unilateralism, protectionism and any attempt to politicise and weaponise economic and trade relations should be rejected by all.
The remarks were originally due to be delivered by Xi at a business forum on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok. The speech was provided to media by the Chinese delegation.
