China's Zero Covid policy is not working. Proof: Infections continue to rise
Covid In China: Chinese authorities have not announced any plan to exit the dynamic zero policy that has all but shut China's borders to international travel.
More Chinese cities advised residents on Wednesday to avoid unnecessary trips for the upcoming holiday long weekend, adding to COVID policies that are keeping tens of millions of people under lockdown and exacting a growing economic toll.
Nanjing and Wuxi, major cities in eastern China's Jiangsu province, recommended residents not leave town during the Saturday-Monday mid-autumn festival, echoing similar advisories made by other cities this month.
China reported a slight uptick in new cases for Sept. 6 to 1,695 - low by global standards - but its "dynamic zero" COVID policy to stamp out every infection chain means numerous cities have imposed various curbs on movement.
While successful in keeping case numbers down, the approach is weighing on the economy and fuelling widespread frustration nearly three years into the pandemic.
Chinese authorities have not announced any plan to exit the policy that has all but shut China's borders to international travel.
The latest advisories aimed at curbing COVID's spread come just over a month before Beijing hosts a once-in-five-years congress of the ruling Communist Party, where President Xi Jinping is expected to secure a precedent-breaking third leadership term.
The southwestern city of Chengdu, where most of the 21.2 million residents remained on Wednesday in a lockdown that began last Thursday, has yet to announce a plan to end the strict curbs.
In Beijing, the suburban Yizhuang economic and technological development zone said Communist Party officials must not leave the city unnecessarily during mid-autumn festival or the week-long holiday in early October, while residents of the area were also advised to stay put.
"The whole zone ... must strictly and assiduously implement various tasks for COVID prevention and control, in order to create a safe and stable social environment for the party congress," it said in a statement.
Beijing reported 14 locally transmitted infections for Tuesday, the capital's highest daily count since mid-June. All but two of the infections had been quarantined for medical observation before diagnosis, the city said on Wednesday.
In the latest gloomy barometer for the world's second-largest economy, data released on Wednesday showed exports and imports lost momentum in August, significantly lagging forecasts, as inflation crippled overseas demand and fresh COVID curbs and heatwaves in China disrupted output.
-
Gulf nations ask Netflix to remove 'offensive' videos
Gulf Arab countries on Tuesday asked Netflix to remove “offensive content” on the streaming service, apparently targeting programmes that show people who are gay and lesbian. Read: Get free Netflix, Amazon Prime & Disney Hotstar subscription with this Jio plan. Netflix, based in Los Gatos, California, did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday. Many Muslims consider gays and lesbians to be sinful. Some countries even maintain the death penalty.
-
US likely to begin Covid vaccines annually, announces Biden: ‘Just like flu…’
US president Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that the country is likely to start recommending Covid-19 vaccines annually as his administration urged the American citizens to seek out newly authorized booster shots tailored to fight the new coronavirus variants. “If a wild card variant comes in, all bets are off,” top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said. (With inputs from Bloomberg, Reuters)
-
Biden nominates Indian-American attorney to US district judge in New York
Currently a partner at Susman Godfrey LLP in New York, where he has worked since 2007, Subramanian served as a law clerk for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court of the United States from 2006 to 2007 and Judge Gerard E. Lynch on the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York from 2005 to 2006.
-
New PM Liz Truss readies $116 billion plan to freeze UK energy bills
Making her debut speech outside her new Downing Street home in a break between torrential downpours, Liz Truss said she would cut taxes to spur economic growth, bolster the National Health Service and “deal hands on" with the energy crisis, though she offered few details about how she would implement those policies. She is expected to unveil her energy plans on Thursday.
-
Lured by free ration, Hindu minor girl gang raped amid floods in Pak's Sindh
Lured by free ration, a Hindu minor girl was gang raped amid devastating floods in Pakistan's Sindh province. Voice of Pakistan Minority, an NGO working for minorities in Pakistan also confirmed the gory incident. The police had not registered a report until 01.09.2022 (1600 hrs PST) in this regard. The goons had snatched Bhagwanti alias Nikki (13 years) a resident of Shahdadpur village in Sanghar district of Sindh whole face and left her almost dead.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics