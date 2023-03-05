‘We're one family…’: China on Taiwan while upping defence budget by (just) 0.1%

Chinese premier Li Keqiang said that Beijing should promote peaceful development of relations with Taiwan, advancing the process of China's "peaceful reunification" . China should also take resolute steps to oppose Taiwan independence, he further said in his work report to the opening of the annual meeting of China's parliament.

"As we Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are one family bound by blood, we should advance economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait and improve the systems and policies that contribute to the wellbeing of our Taiwan compatriots," he said.

China has claimed democratic Taiwan as its own territory, increasing military activity near the island over the past three years. Beijing has also targeted Washington, calling out US for "collusion" with Taipei. Last year, China staged war games around Taiwan in response to a visit to Taipei by then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has repeatedly offered talks with China disputing Beijing's sovereignty claims.

China also said it would raise its defence spending by 7.2 percent in 2023, compared with 7.1 percent last year. With this, the country will spend 1.55 trillion yuan ($225 billion) on defence this year.

China’s government also set this year's economic growth target at “around 5%” as the country attempts to return to normalcy following the end of its strict Covid-zero policy. Premier Li Keqiang said that China will aim to add "around 12 million new urban jobs" this year and bring the urban unemployment rate to around 5.5 percent.

China posted just three percent growth last year but the work report said that "under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee, we carried out Covid-19 response and pursued economic and social development in an effective and well-coordinated way".

"Overcoming great difficulties and challenges, we succeeded in maintaining overall stable economic performance," it added.

