Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Chinese drills seriously violated island's sovereignty: Taiwan defence ministry

Chinese drills seriously violated island's sovereignty: Taiwan defence ministry

world news
Published on Aug 03, 2022 10:47 AM IST
Taiwan's defence ministry said that China continues to launch psychological warfare on the island as it urged its citizens to not believe in rumours and report any fake news to the government.
A Taiwan flag can be seen at Liberty Square in Taipei, Taiwan. (File image)(REUTERS)
Reuters | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Wednesday that Chinese military drills have violated United Nations rules, invaded Taiwan's territorial space and amount to a blockade of its air and sea, amid high tensions as U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the island.

Taiwan's defence ministry said the island will firmly defend its security, counter any move that violates territorial sovereignty and enhance its alertness level with the principle of not asking for war.

Also Read| ‘Island of resilience': Nancy Pelosi addresses Taiwan parliament

The defence ministry added during a news conference on Wednesday that China continues to launch psychological warfare on Taiwan, and that citizens should not believe in rumours and report any fake news to the government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taiwan china nancy pelosi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP