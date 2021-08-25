Chinese prez’s ‘thoughts’ to be taught from primary schools to varsities

China will include “Xi Jinping Thought”, a collection of the Chinese president’s policies and opinions, in its national curriculum, to be taught from primary schools all the way to university, the education ministry has said.

The integration of Xi’s ideas into the curriculum will help establish “Marxist beliefs” among the country’s youth, the ministry said in a set of new guidelines issued on Tuesday.

“The ‘Guide’ clearly requires that Xi Jinping’s thoughts on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era be fully integrated into the curriculum and teaching materials. It should cover basic education, vocational education, and higher education,” the ministry said.

While some universities in China have already included Xi’s thoughts and analysis on political thought and diplomacy in its curriculum, it’s the first time that the president’s ideas and ideals are being included for all students of all ages in the national curriculum.

Formally known as “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era”, it is headlined by the central principle of the Communist Party of China’s (CPC) leadership over all aspects of Chinese life.

“Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era” was added to the country’s constitution in 2018.

Inclusion in the national curriculum is an indication of how Xi’s personal power has also been strengthened - not least by the abolition of presidential term limits - since he became the general secretary of the CPC and the president 2012.

In a speech to mark CPC’s 100 years, on July 1, Xi vowed to “enhance” the party’s leadership, uphold his own “core” leadership, and strengthen the unity of the Chinese people.

Xi’s opinions will now likely be the guiding principle of China’s academic curriculum.

Broadly, primary schools will focus on loving the CPC and country; middle and high schools will promote forming of basic political opinion and judgements while in university, emphasis will be on theoretical thinking, propagating socialist ideas and on researching new ideas.

The ministry is now preparing the “Student Reading Book of Xi Jinping’s New Era of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics” and “The Handbook of Xi Jinping’s Important Education Discourses” to be distributed in schools and colleges.

Han Zhen, a member of the National Textbook Committee, the ‘Guide’ fully integrates Xi Jinping’s thoughts into the curriculum and textbooks. It has been systematically arranged and overall designed, and has made detailed regulations on the spread of subjects and the promotion of sub-subjects.

The guide also says that abstract concepts and theories should be explained with “vivid examples” so that students can understand the theories and relate them to the realities of their lives; theoretical examples should be converted to relatable teaching material, it says.

The ministry is working on the inclusion of other major thematic contents, such as party leadership, national defence education, education on life safety and health, among others.