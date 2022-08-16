Chinese vessel has reached Sri Lanka amid concerns in India: Report
A Chinese research vessel - widely tagged as a spy ship - reached Sri Lanka's Hambantota Port on Tuesday morning, reports said, amid concerns in India. The vessel - Yuan Wang-5 - was give clearance to arrive at the Sri Lanka port over the weekend.
"Having considered all material in place, on 13 August 2022, the clearance to the Embassy of the People's Republic of China was conveyed for the deferred arrival of the vessel from 16-22 August 2022," the country's foreign affairs ministry said in a statement. Yuan Wang-5 is said to be a satellite and missile tracking ship.
Amid concerns in India, Sri Lanka was reported to have told China to defer the entry of the ship. This was, however, followed by a sharp reaction from China, which said earlier this month that it was "completely unjustified" for certain countries to cite the so-called “security concerns” to pressure Colombo and "grossly interfere" in its internal affairs.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI)
'Can finally exhale': Padma Lakshmi, Salman Rusdhie's ex wife, on recovery
Details and reactions are unraveling everyday after the attack on author Salman Rushdie last week in New York, United States, left the world in shock and horror. Rusdhie, 75, suffered grave stab wounds after he was attacked at a literary event in New York on Friday. Indian-American Padma Lakshmi, TV host and model, Padma Lakshmi, was married to Rushdie between 2004 and 2007. Laksmi is also the host of popular show 'Top Chef'.
Salman Rushdie and supporters are to blame for attack: Iran
Iran's foreign ministry said on Monday that no one had the right to level accusations against Tehran over Friday's attack on Salman Rushdie, and only he and his supporters were worthy of reproach and condemnation for denigrating the world's Muslims. In Iran's first official reaction to Friday's attack, ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said freedom of speech did not justify Rushdie's insults against religion. Writers and politicians around the world have condemned the attack.
'Extreme heat belt' to cover middle of US by 2053: Report
An area of intensely warm weather -- a so-called "extreme heat belt" -- with at least one day per year in which the heat index hits 125 Fahrenheit (52C), is expected to cover a US region home to more than 100 million people by the year 2053, according to a new study.
Ukraine calls on world to 'show strength' after shelling near nuclear plant
Ukraine called for new sanctions on Russia and warned about the consequences of catastrophe at Europe's biggest nuclear plant, where fresh shelling nearby has renewed a blame game between both sides. Ukrainian and Russian-installed officials have traded accusations over who is responsible for attacks close to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine. In Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's late Monday-night address, Zelenskiy sought a tougher world response on the Kremlin. Reuters could not immediately verify battlefield reports.
Twitter has to give Elon Musk only one bot checker's data, judge rules
Twitter Inc. was ordered to hand over files from its former consumer product head to Elon Musk on spam and bot accounts the billionaire has cited in seeking to abandon his $44 billion purchase of the company. Far Twitter has given up the names of “records custodians,” who aren't as familiar with the data in question. He was pushing Twitter into new product areas, like live audio spaces and newsletters, before he was ousted.
