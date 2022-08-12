India rebuts China on pressuring Lanka to call off Chinese ship’s visit

NEW DELHI: India on Friday rejected China’s insinuations that New Delhi pressured Colombo to block a Chinese research vessel’s visit to Hambantota port and emphasised the need for mutual respect and sensitivity in India-China relations.

Sri Lanka recently deferred a proposal for the Yuan Wang 5, a vessel used by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to track satellites and ballistic missiles, to call at Hambantota port during July 11-17 for replenishment. Sri Lanka cleared the port visit in July but has now said there is a need for further consultations on the issue.

A spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry, without naming India, said on Monday that it was “completely unjustified for certain countries to cite the so-called security concerns to pressure Sri Lanka” over the ship’s visit.

Responding to the Chinese spokesperson’s remarks, external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a weekly media briefing: “We reject the insinuations in the statement about India. Sri Lanka is a sovereign country and makes its own independent decisions.”

“As regards India-China relations, we have consistently emphasised the necessity of mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests as a basis for the development of ties.”

The row over the Chinese vessel’s visit to Sri Lanka comes at a time when India-China ties are at a fresh low because of the two-year-old military standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Over the past few days, the Yuan Wang 5 has been cruising the Indian Ocean as the Chinese side engaged Sri Lankan officials in negotiations on letting the ship dock at Hambantota, which has been under Chinese control since 2017.

Bagchi also dismissed the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson’s contention that interfering in Sri Lanka’s cooperation with other countries amounted to exploiting the island nation’s vulnerability at a time when it is grappling with economic and political difficulties.

“Insofar as India-Sri Lanka relations are concerned, you are aware of the centrality that Sri Lanka occupies in our ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. India has extended this year itself an unprecedented support of over $3.8 billion for ameliorating the serious economic situation in Sri Lanka,” Bagchi said.

India is also fully supportive of Sri Lanka’s democracy, stability and economic recovery, he added.

Bagchi also emphasised India’s right to address its security concerns. “With regard to our security concerns, this is the sovereign right of every country. We will make the best judgment in our own interest. This naturally takes into account the prevailing situation in our region, especially in the border areas,” he said.

Analysts believe the Yuan Wang 5’s surveillance equipment can be used to scan India’s coastal defence facilities. Visits by such a vessel to Hambantota port will also allow the PLA to establish a presence in an area with crucial shipping routes that carry a lot of cargo to India.

