Church of England and Wales refuses to back same-sex marriages

In a huge setback to same-sex couples, the Church of England on Wednesday refused to allow their marriage ceremonies to be peformed in its churches, although it did also say - for the first time - that it would offer blessings for same-sex civil marriages. The decision followed five years of debate on the church's position on sexuality - and it appears the institution will stick to its belief that a 'marriage' can only take place between a man and a woman.

Bishops met Tuesday to finalise recommendations on the Church's views on same-sex marriage and other issues, including sexuality, British broadcaster BBC reported. These will be tabled next month at the General Synod - the Church's equivalent of a parliament.

The Church said it would offer 'prayers of dedication, thanksgiving or for God's blessing' on same-sex couples after a civil marriage but refused to support a change in teaching that will allow priests to marry same-sex couples.

Same-sex marriage has been legal in England and Wales since 2013, although the Church of England has yet to acknowledge that change. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said the new proposals 'will appear to go too far for some... not nearly far enough for others'.

He told the BBC the position 'reflects the diversity of views in the Church of England on questions of sexuality'.

"I am under no illusions that what we are proposing today will appear to go too far for some and not nearly far enough for others, but it is my hope that what we have agreed will be received in a spirit of generosity, seeking the common good," he said.

The Scottish Episcopal Church and the Presbyterian Church of Scotland both allow same-sex marriages. In November 2022, the Bishop of Oxford publicly backed a change to allow gay marriages. He was backed by some others but they remained in the minority.

Meanwhile, the Church of England is expected to issue an apology for the 'rejection, exclusion and hostility' LGBTQI people have faced in churches, according to the statement.