'Cigars of right diameter and champagne', Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan reveals demands made by Netanyahu and his wife

In a corruption trial that has captured international attention, Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan has testified against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, revealing their extravagant demands for gifts amounting to £157,000. Milchan, known for producing blockbuster films, detailed how he provided champagne, jewelry, and cigars as part of a "supply line" in exchange for personal and professional favors from the Netanyahus.

Arnon Milchan, a Hollywood producer and Israeli citizen, arrives at The Old Ship Hotel to provide testimony in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial, in Brighton.(REUTERS)

The trial seeks to prove that Netanyahu committed fraud and breach of trust, with Milchan's testimony expected to shed light on plush favors and alleged abuse of power. As the high-profile case unfolds, both prosecutors and the defense aim to present their arguments surrounding the nature of these gifts and their implications.

Code Words and Complaints: The Secret World of Lavish Gifts

Milchan, testifying via videoconference from Brighton, England, described how the Netanyahus used code words to conceal the extravagant gifts. Shirts were referred to as "dwarves," cigars as "leaves," and champagne as "roses." What initially began as a kind gesture quickly became routine, according to Milchan, who admitted that the gifts eventually disgusted him.

The defense argues that the gifts were merely friendly gestures, while the prosecution aims to establish a pattern of favoritism and personal gain. Milchan's testimony, which is anticipated to last several days, will be closely watched by judges, lawyers, journalists, and even Netanyahu's wife, Sara, who is attending the trial while on a private visit to Britain.

Cigars of the Right Diameter and Champagne Preferences

Amidst the testimony, Milchan revealed that the Netanyahus were particular about their gifts. Sara Netanyahu once complained when she received the wrong type of champagne, with Milchan recalling how she immediately noticed and voiced her displeasure. He also recounted an incident where Benjamin Netanyahu expressed dissatisfaction with cigars that didn't match the desired diameter, prompting Milchan to procure the cigars of his preference. Such attention to detail showcases the level of expectation surrounding the gifts exchanged between the Netanyahus and Milchan.

An Ongoing Trial with Far-Reaching Consequences

The corruption trial against Netanyahu has far-reaching implications for both his political future and the Israeli justice system. Prosecutors hope that Milchan's testimony will illustrate how Netanyahu used his position of power to advance Milchan's interests. The charges against Netanyahu include fraud, breach of trust, and bribery, with allegations of regulatory favors in exchange for positive media coverage. Netanyahu maintains his innocence, claiming to be the victim of a witch hunt orchestrated by biased media and an unfair justice system.

The trial, which began in 2020, has exposed sensational details about Netanyahu's character and his family's reputation for benefiting from taxpayer money and the generosity of wealthy supporters. While the possibility of a plea bargain has been discussed, prosecutors remain determined to see the trial through, despite the challenges of proving the more serious crime of bribery.

