Why Anthropic's Claude AI suffered a global outage? Here's what the company said

Anthropic AI's flagship artificial intelligence chatbot, Claude, experienced a global outage on Tuesday, leaving hundreds of users unable to access the platform.

While Anthropic did not issue an official statement, its Claude Status page posted updates about the "elevated errors" on the AI chatbot's Opus 4.6 model.(AFP)

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According to the real-time outage monitor Downdetector, the outage peaked at around 3:30 pm, with more than 300 users unable to access Claude AI.

The issue began at 11 am and continued to grow until 3:30 pm, after which the outage percentage began to decrease.

As per Downdetector, the most problems, 60 per cent, were detected in Claude Chat, while 22 per cent issue was reported in the app, and 12 per cent in the website.

While Anthropic did not issue an official statement, its Claude Status page posted updates about the "elevated errors" on the AI chatbot's Opus 4.6 model.

At 6:04 UTC (11:30 am IST), the company said it was investigating the issue. At 6:39 UTC (12:09 pm IST), Anthropic said, "The issue has been identified, and a fix is being implemented".

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{{^usCountry}} Nearly three hours later, at 9:33 UTC (3:03 pm IST), Anthropic said the team was “continuing to work on a fix for this issue.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearly three hours later, at 9:33 UTC (3:03 pm IST), Anthropic said the team was “continuing to work on a fix for this issue.” {{/usCountry}}

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Claude AI suffered what was described as the chatbot's "longest outages" by a user on X. (Screenshot/ClaudeStatus)

{{^usCountry}} Anthropic AI's main website also carried the same updates about the Claude outage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anthropic AI's main website also carried the same updates about the Claude outage. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Several users took to X to post about the Claude AI outage. One user described this as the "longest outage" on Anthropic's AI chatbot platform in "recent memory". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several users took to X to post about the Claude AI outage. One user described this as the "longest outage" on Anthropic's AI chatbot platform in "recent memory". {{/usCountry}}

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"Claude continues to label it a partial outage, while the rest of the world recognises it as serious," the user added.

Another user posted a quirky take on the issue and said, "Claude AI is down. The AI outage starter pack: Coffee, refresh, X scrolling, mild panic. What am I missing?"

One of the X users posted a funny GIF of a boy crying and captioned it with, "Engineers waking up today to see that Claude is down."

Several issues were also reported on June 1, according to the Claude Status page. It identified "elevated errors" for Claude Opus 4.7 and Claude Sonnet 4.6. It also reported degraded performance complaints on Claude Sonnet 4.6.

All of these issues were largely identified and resolved within 1-2 hours.

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