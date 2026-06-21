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Claude Guillemot, founder of Assassin's Creed maker Ubisoft, dies in plane crash in France

The plane crashed near the La Baule airport on the Atlantic coast on Friday evening.

Updated on: Jun 21, 2026 09:16 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Claude Guillemot, founder of global gaming company Ubisoft, maker of Assassin's Creed, was reportedly killed in a plane crash in western France, said authorities.

Forensic technicians seen examining the wreckage of the Cessna 421 piloted by Ubisoft co-founder Claude Guillemot.(AP)

Guillemot and a flight instructor were flying in a twin-motor Cessna 421 on Friday evening when the plane crashed near the La Baule airport on the Atlantic coast, said Mayor Franck Louvrier in a statement.

Both the deceased were licensed and experienced pilots, the Associated Press reported. An investigation into the incident is reportedly underway.

Confirming the tragic news, Ubisoft said, "Ubisoft was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Claude Guillemot, co-founder of the group and chairman of Guillemot Corp, in an accident."

"Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. No further statements will be made at this time." it added.

An airport official said the Cessna 421 crashed in a field just before landing at La Baule-Escoublac Airport, AP reported.

Who was Claude Guillemot?

Besides Assassin's Creed, Ubisoft has also created games like Just Dance, the Rayman and the Tom Clancy game franchise. The company has reportedly faced significant challenges in the market, struggling to juggle Assassin's Creed and Far Cry. Ubisoft's price fell from $23 per share in 2018 to $1.12 per share today, Forbes reported.

(with inputs from agencies)

 
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Home / World News / Claude Guillemot, founder of Assassin's Creed maker Ubisoft, dies in plane crash in France
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