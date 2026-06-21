Claude Guillemot, founder of Assassin's Creed maker Ubisoft, dies in plane crash in France

Claude Guillemot, founder of global gaming company Ubisoft, maker of Assassin's Creed, was reportedly killed in a plane crash in western France, said authorities.

Forensic technicians seen examining the wreckage of the Cessna 421 piloted by Ubisoft co-founder Claude Guillemot.(AP)

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Guillemot and a flight instructor were flying in a twin-motor Cessna 421 on Friday evening when the plane crashed near the La Baule airport on the Atlantic coast, said Mayor Franck Louvrier in a statement.

Both the deceased were licensed and experienced pilots, the Associated Press reported. An investigation into the incident is reportedly underway.

Confirming the tragic news, Ubisoft said, "Ubisoft was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Claude Guillemot, co-founder of the group and chairman of Guillemot Corp, in an accident."

"Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. No further statements will be made at this time." it added.

An airport official said the Cessna 421 crashed in a field just before landing at La Baule-Escoublac Airport, AP reported.

Who was Claude Guillemot?

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{{^usCountry}} Born on October 30, 1956, Claude was among the five Guillemot brothers who founded Ubisoft in 1986. The other four brothers are Yves, Gerard, Christian and Michel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Born on October 30, 1956, Claude was among the five Guillemot brothers who founded Ubisoft in 1986. The other four brothers are Yves, Gerard, Christian and Michel. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Claude's brother, Yves Guillemot, is the face of the company and serves as Ubisoft's chief executive officer and chairman. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Claude's brother, Yves Guillemot, is the face of the company and serves as Ubisoft's chief executive officer and chairman. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The 69-year-old held a master's degree in economic science from the University of Rennes in France. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 69-year-old held a master's degree in economic science from the University of Rennes in France. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Claude Guillemot, meanwhile, helped take Ubisoft from a mail-order software business to one of the world's largest video games companies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Claude Guillemot, meanwhile, helped take Ubisoft from a mail-order software business to one of the world's largest video games companies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Claude also served as the chairman of the family's hardware firm, Guillemot Corporation, which makes entertainment hardware and accessories, including the Hercules and Thrustmaster brands. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Claude also served as the chairman of the family's hardware firm, Guillemot Corporation, which makes entertainment hardware and accessories, including the Hercules and Thrustmaster brands. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Claude was largely a part of the behind-the-scenes action, acting as the operational backbone of the family's broader entertainment business. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Claude was largely a part of the behind-the-scenes action, acting as the operational backbone of the family's broader entertainment business. {{/usCountry}}

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Besides Assassin's Creed, Ubisoft has also created games like Just Dance, the Rayman and the Tom Clancy game franchise. The company has reportedly faced significant challenges in the market, struggling to juggle Assassin's Creed and Far Cry. Ubisoft's price fell from $23 per share in 2018 to $1.12 per share today, Forbes reported.

(with inputs from agencies)

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