Climate meet in Glasgow: Tense final hours at COP26 amid tough stands on deal

Consensus eluded the 196 parties at the Glasgow climate change conference (COP26) on Saturday after developed and developing nations remained deeply divided over the third Cover Decision Text released by the COP26 presidency, with India being one of those that maintained a tough stand on the issue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the deliberations appeared to be tentatively heading for a deal that conference host Britain said would keep alive a goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius to maintain a realistic chance of avoiding catastrophe, tensions spilled into the open as the talks came down to the wire.

China and India, the world’s first- and third-biggest emitters, put up a tough stance to the most ambitious parts of the final agreement in Glasgow. India objected to the point of asking countries to shift away from fossil fuels. The two nations flagged that the draft text lacked balance, differentiation, and equity.

The red lines were on the issues of compensating loss and damage, mobilising climate mitigation and adaptation finance by developed countries for developing nations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Late on Saturday, many nations said that in the spirit of compromise, they may endorse the third draft text even if they did not agree with most aspects of the draft.

COP26 was to close on Friday evening but negotiations stretched overnight, with deep divergences that couldn’t be resolved even as COP26 president Alok Sharma insisted “parties have different priorities, but we have to sign up to the same view. We have reached a comprehensive, balanced outcome. The text is now clear of brackets and is a result of a transparent, party driven process”.

Following the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report in August flagging that 1.5 degrees Celsius global warming threshold is likely to be breached in the next 10 to 20 years, COP26 was being seen as the last chance to keep the 1.5 degrees C goal in reach through an ambitious and equitable agreement in Glasgow. But on Saturday, even after two weeks of negotiations and very ambitious pledges by world leaders during the Leaders’ Summit on November 1 and 2, very serious concerns and differences remained.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav, head of the Indian delegation, made an intervention on inequitable aspects of the draft text. “Consensus has remained elusive. Climate friendly lifestyles and climate justice is enshrined in the Paris Agreement are key to solving the climate crisis. The crisis is caused by unsustainable lifestyles and wasteful consumption patterns. The world needs to awaken to this reality,” he said, adding that “fossil fuels and their use has enabled parts of the world to attain high levels of wealth and wellbeing… when we have taken economy wide targets, targeting any particular sector is uncalled for.”

“Every country will arrive at net zero as per its own national circumstances. Developing countries have a right to the fair share of the global carbon budget and are entitled to responsible use of fossil fuels in such scope. In such a situation how can one expect developing countries to make promises of phasing out coal and fossil fuel subsidies?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yadav said that towards poverty eradication, subsidies to certain fossil fuels provide much-needed social security and support. “We are giving subsidies for LPG to low-income households. This subsidy has been a great help in eliminating biomass burning for cooking, improved health and reduction in indoor pollution. There is a lack of balance in the text - text between finance and mitigation sections. Mitigation section includes annual ministerial-level roundtables, annual NDC (nationally determined contributions) synthesis reports and new long term strategy synthesis reports, request for revisiting NDCs in 2020 etc, none of the same urgency in convening high level meetings or annual reports or progress in meeting finance needs is mentioned.”

“The cover decision should not introduce extraneous elements in the Paris Agreement process. There is well-defined cycle for submission of NDCs already. We don’t need to overwrite the agreement with cover decisions by presidency bodies,” Yadav said, referring to the draft provision to submit new improved NDC by 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

China also said the text was by no means perfect but it said it was willing to engage with other parties on concerns with the text. China insisted the expressions in the G20 statement on climate can be reflected in the Glasgow cover text. Guinea, on behalf of G77 and China, raised concerns with the weak provisions on loss and damage.

Bolivia, speaking on behalf of the Like Minded Developing Countries (LMDC), said it has deep concerns with the draft text but they are able to support the document and move forward in the spirit of compromise.

Expectedly, the developed countries endorsed the text and called for it to be adopted. “Don’t kill this moment by asking for more texts, different texts, deleting this, deleting that: everyone’s been heard by the presidency over the last months. So I implore you: please embrace this text so we can bring hope to the hearts of our children and grandchildren,” said Frans Timmermans, executive vice-president of the European Commission in-charge of the European Green Deal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

US special envoy on climate John Kerry said the China-US deal in Glasgow showed that despite conflict, countries can come together on the climate crisis, reach above conflict and differences to find common ground. “Not everyone in public life gets to make choices about life and death and affect an entire planet. We are here to do exactly this..., we are here to ratify this, accept this (draft).” The US seemed to indicate that it will try to provide adaptation finance through other mechanisms.