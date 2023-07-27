Home / World News / Close call in space! NASA loses contact with International Space Station for 90 minutes

Close call in space! NASA loses contact with International Space Station for 90 minutes

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Jul 27, 2023 07:15 PM IST

NASA's Mission Control faced a 90-minute power blackout, briefly disconnecting communication with ISS. Crew safely restored contact using backup systems.

NASA's Mission Control in Houston, Texas, experienced a 90-minute power blackout, leaving the International Space Station (ISS) without communication with ground control on Tuesday. The power outage struck at 8 a.m. local time, briefly cutting off contact with the astronauts aboard the ISS.

FILE - This undated photo provided by Roscosmos shows the International Space Station. A NASA power outage disrupted communication between Mission Control and the International Space Station on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP)
FILE - This undated photo provided by Roscosmos shows the International Space Station. A NASA power outage disrupted communication between Mission Control and the International Space Station on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP)

The astronauts of Expedition 69 were not in danger as they quickly utilised backup power systems to re-establish communication through Russian assets within 20 minutes of the failure.

"We were able to talk to the crew through Russian assets about 20 minutes after the failure," said Joel Montalbano, NASA's ISS program manager. "Within about 90 minutes, we were up and running with full command, telemetry and voice to the International Space Station."

Why did the power outage happen?

The power outage occurred due to upgrades to the Johnson Space Center ground power system, causing an unexpected loss of telemetry, voice communication, and command. "We have been doing some upgrades...to add some reliability to our power systems. We lost the power, the telemetry, the command, and the voice to the International Space Station," explained Montalbano.

Also Read | UFO congressional hearing: 10 key takeaways

However, the issue was solely on the ground and didn't pose any threat to the ISS crew's safety. This was the first time since 2009, when the ISS became fully operational, that it lost contact with ground control. "We'll better understand what happened and then take lessons learned and move forward," Montalbano added.

Who are the Expedition 69 crew members?

The Expedition 69 crew comprises NASA astronauts Frank Rubio, Woody Hoburg, and Stephen Bowen, Roscosmos cosmonauts Dmitri Petelin, Andrey Fedyaev, and Commander Sergey Prokopyev, and UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi.

The ISS is nearing retirement!

The power systems were anticipated to be back to normal by day's end, and NASA will thoroughly investigate the incident. Despite experiencing a momentary communication problem, the International Space Station is approaching the end of its mission. NASA intends to deorbit & bring the station back to Earth by 2031 and send it into the Pacific Ocean.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out