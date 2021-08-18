Clothes torn, hurled into air: Pakistani TikToker says she was attacked by mob on I-Day

A Pakistani woman, who regularly shares and creates videos on the TikTok application, has now alleged that she was "attacked" by hundreds of people in Lahore while filming a video on Pakistan's Independence Day last Saturday. Citing local media reports, the PTI news agency reported that the Pakistani TikToker lodged an FIR in this regard, where she complained that people tore her clothes during the chaos and kept throwing her into the air while she and her companions attempted to escape the mob. She also alleged that her ring and earrings were "forcibly taken" by unidentified people in the crowd, while the mobile phone and identity card of one of her companions, along with a sum of about 15,000 PKR, were also "snatched".

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with netizens seeking to identify the men spotted in the video and calling for legal action to be initiated against them. On its part though, the Lahore police have registered a case against hundreds of unidentified persons for assaulting and stealing from the TikToker woman.

The incident took place at the Greater Iqbal Park area in Lahore on Independence Day, according to the First Information Report (FIR) registered at the Lorry Adda police station in the city. As per the complaint, the TikToker and six of her companions were filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14, marked as Independence Day in the country, when around 300 to 400 people "attacked" them.

"The crowd was huge and people were scaling the enclosure and coming towards us," the woman wrote in her complaint at the police station. "People were pushing and pulling me to the extent that they tore my clothes." She added that although several people were trying to help her escape the mob, the crowd was "too huge" and they kept throwing her into the air.

"The unidentified persons assaulted us violently," the complainant added in her complaint.

Meanwhile, Lahore DIG (Operations) Sajid Kiywani has ordered the superintendent of police (SP) to take "immediate legal action" against the suspects involved in the incident, according to a report by the Dawn newspaper. The TikTok application, which is much popular in Pakistan with over 39 million downloads, has been banned and restored multiple times in the country over accusations that the platform spreads 'immorality' and 'obscenity'.