CNN CEO Chris Licht dismissed amid turmoil: What led to his sudden exit?

CNN CEO Chris Licht has been dismissed, along with several key figures, following a period of turmoil and the release of a damning magazine profile. The decision comes shortly after David Zaslav, head of Warner Bros. Discovery, appointed his trusted colleague David Leavy as the network's Chief Operating Officer. FILE - Chris Licht attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute on Dec. 11, 2022, in New York.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

During an editorial call, Zaslav acknowledged the challenges Licht faced during his tenure, stating that "this job was never going to be easy." He admitted that "for a number of reasons, things didn't work out," taking responsibility for the outcome. Licht did not address the call and had yet to communicate his departure to staff.

Licht's departure led to the dismissal of his inner circle, including Kris Coratti, the communications chief, PR representative Matt Dornic, and Devan Cayea, his chief of staff. It is expected that Chris Marlin, the business chief, will also follow suit.

Amy Entelis, a longtime CNN executive, will serve as Licht's interim replacement. The network will be temporarily led by Virginia Moseley, Executive Vice President of Editorial, and Eric Sherling, Executive Vice President of Programming.

Licht's brief tenure as CEO was marred by declining ratings, extensive job cuts, unsuccessful programming changes, and high-profile dismissals of on-air personalities. It appeared that his efforts to reposition CNN as a "centrist" news organization and appeal to a wider audience failed to satisfy anyone, including Zaslav, who had a different vision for the network.

Staffers expressed relief at Licht's departure, with some even expressing a desire for former boss Jeff Zucker to return. One on-air personality described Licht's impact as destructive, stating, "He destroyed this place... Now we have to start over. I'm hoping Jeff comes back, frankly."

One former employee, affected by the significant layoffs in December, celebrated Licht's termination by popping a bottle of champagne, indicating the discontent that had permeated the newsroom.

Licht's leadership encountered early challenges when he terminated CNN+ shortly after its troubled launch. This move, coupled with subsequent layoffs, signaled cost-cutting measures following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger.

Attempting to align with Zaslav and right-wing investor John Malone's objective, Licht aimed to shift CNN towards a more "objective" approach to attract both conservative and liberal viewers. However, his dismissal of chief media correspondent Brian Stelter, as well as other controversial personnel changes, led to disastrous results.

Licht's attempt to revamp CNN's morning programming with the CNN This Morning show, featuring Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins, failed to resonate with audiences. Lemon's behavior, both on and off-screen, sparked numerous controversies, eventually resulting in his departure after undergoing "formal training" to address the scandals.

Internal discontent grew further following the Trump town hall incident, where Licht defended the broadcast despite criticism and reprimanded CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy. The fallout from the event caused viewers to abandon CNN, with the network losing primetime hours to Newsmax.

The final blow to Licht's tenure came with a scathing 15,000-word profile in The Atlantic, which depicted him as detached, out of touch, and excessively concerned with his own press coverage. Licht's attempts to regain staff support after the article's publication proved unsuccessful.

While CNN has outlasted its executives in the past, Licht's departure marks a significant shift for the network. As anchor Kate Bolduan informed viewers, the news came as a surprise to both the audience and CNN staff, emphasizing the unexpected nature of the developments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON