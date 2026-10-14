Colombia opens embassy in Jerusalem, restores free trade deal with Israel

Colombia opened its embassy in Jerusalem on Wednesday, becoming the 10th government to do so, as new President Abelardo De La Espriella reversed his predecessor's break with Israel.

Colombia Foreign Minister Omar Bula Escobar inaugurated the embassy, (X/@CancilleriaCol)

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Most countries maintain embassies to Israel in Tel Aviv. Israel regards Jerusalem as its capital, while Palestinians seek East Jerusalem as the capital of a future independent state. The city's status remains one of the most contentious issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

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Former Colombian President Gustavo Petro broke diplomatic relations with Israel in 2024 over its actions in Gaza and had heavily criticised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Petro also halted coal exports to Israel.

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{{^usCountry}} Petro closed Colombia's embassy in Tel Aviv and recalled its ambassador, a move Israel said was antisemitic and a reward for Hamas militants {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Petro closed Colombia's embassy in Tel Aviv and recalled its ambassador, a move Israel said was antisemitic and a reward for Hamas militants {{/usCountry}}

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Right-winger De La Espriella became president in August.

On Tuesday, the free trade agreement terminated by Petro was reinstated.

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Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said that "opening an embassy in Jerusalem is not only recognition of the simple political fact that Jerusalem is Israel's capital. It is also recognition of a historical truth that no honest person can deny".

"Today, we are taking a concrete step towards restoring diplomatic relations between our countries, relations that should never have been broken. Israel is a strategic partner. It always has been, and from now on, it will be an even stronger one,"Colombian Minister of Foreign Affairs Omar Bula said at the opening.

Israel's Foreign Ministry noted that Saar and Bula will hold bilateral talks on Wednesday. The Colombian foreign ministry said in a statement the meeting will focus on political dialogue, security and defence cooperation, the strengthening of trade and new opportunities for investment.

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Various governments have relocated their embassies to Jerusalem since the US did so in 2018, including Guatemala, Honduras, Paraguay and Somaliland.

Palestinian Vice President Hussein Al Sheikh condemned the opening of the embassy. "We view it as a step that disregards international law and resolutions of international legitimacy, violating the special legal and historical status of the Holy City", he said in a statement.