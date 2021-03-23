Colorado supermarket incident among 7 mass shootings in US in as many days. Here's the list

The shooting at a Colorado supermarket on Monday, which claimed 10 lives, including that of a police officer, was among at least seven mass shootings in the last seven days across the United States. The rise in the incidents of gun violence has renewed the discussion around gun control, a contentious issue in the United States as Democrats and Republicans hold a contrasting view on the matter. Former US president Donald Trump was against stricter gun laws but Joe Biden, who ran a successful presidential campaign, had promised to completely ban assault weapons after taking the office.

In the US, nearly 40,000 people were killed in 2019 in incidents involving firearms, according to the National Center for Health Statistics, which means 12 deaths per 100,000 people. In 2021, there have been at least six mass shooting incidents so far with four or more killed, including Monday’s shooting in the Boulder area of Colorado and spa shootings in Georgia which killed six Asian American women. However, the US federal government has no centralised system to track firearm incidents and mass shootings around the country.

Take a look at the seven mass shooting incidents within as many days:

Atlanta, Georgia, March 16: A white gunman, Robert Aaron Long, went on a shooting rampage last Tuesday at three Atlanta-area massage parlours that sent terror through the Asian American community. The 21-year-old suspect was charged with killing eight people in the worst mass shooting in the United States in almost two years.

Stockton, California, March 17: A group of people gathered and preparing for a vigil in Stockton were targeted in a drive-by shooting. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, a total of five people were shot but all were “uncooperative with the deputies on the scene.” They were treated and released from the hospital as none had life-threatening injuries.

Gresham, Oregon, March 18: Four victims were taken to the hospital following a shooting in the city east of Portland. The Gresham police department said in its initial report that lots of police resources were trying to gather information on what exactly happened.

Houston, Texas, March 20: Five people were shot after a “disturbance” inside a club, said the Houston police department on Twitter.

Dallas, Texas, March 20: A total of eight people were injured in a mass shooting at the Pryme Night Club, one of the victims, a 21-year old Latin female, died from her injuries. According to the Dallas police department, the suspect was involved in a verbal argument with another patron in the club after which he produced a firearm and began shooting inside the club.

Philadelphia, March 20: According to police officials, gunfire erupted inside and outside a rental hall adjacent to Hot Pot Cuisine in north Philadelphia's Nicetown neighbourhood. The shooting at an illegal large gathering in Philadelphia killed one person and wounded five others.

Boulder, Colorado, March 22: The shooting at a Colorado supermarket killed 10 people and a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said. Police said that they were investigating the incident and didn’t have the details on the motive of the shooting.