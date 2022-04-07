‘Concocted idea’: Ex-Trump admin official junks Imran Khan's ‘foreign conspiracy’ claim
Claims by embattled Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan that the United States tried to topple his government are ‘concocted,’ Lisa Curtis, who was a senior official in the administration of US President Joe Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, has said.
Also Read | Imran Khan seeks Memogate-style probe by Pak SC into ‘foreign conspiracy’ to topple his govt
“According to me, Imran Khan has concocted this idea that somehow the US is looking to overturn his government. He has simply concocted this story to try to shore up his own base and gain support for his position,” Curtis, who served as Trump's deputy assistant, as well point person for India, during his four years in office, said.
Also Read | Imran slams opposition again, says 'Mir Jafars and Mir Sadiqs' collaborating with 'foreign power'
She further remarked that the former cricketer-turned-politician brought in the United States to hold on to his support base and get them riled up, adding that the nuclear-armed country's military leadership has become ‘disillusioned’ with him.
Also Read | Imran Khan paying price for ‘disobeying’ US & visiting Moscow, says Russia
“I think that we are looking at a period of political uncertainty in Pakistan. However, as we've seen before, no government in Pakistan has completed a full term. So, we've seen this before. And, therefore, people don't need to panic but we should also not take things for granted,” Curtis, now a senior fellow and a director of the Indo-Pacific Security Program at the Centre for a New American Security think tank, said.
Also Read | Imran Khan told me he was planning to remove General Bajwa: Party member's explosive video
In recent days, Khan, who, on April 3, survived the opposition's no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly as it was dismissed by the deputy speaker who is from the ruling PTI, has repeatedly spoken about an ‘international conspiracy’ hatched by the United States, involving Pakistan's opposition parties, to remove him from power.
Also Read | Pak Cabinet Secretary notifies that Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi is not PM
He accused Donald Lu, Washington's assistant assistant secretary of state for south and central Asian affairs, of threatening Pakistan's then-envoy, Asad Majeed, of ‘implications’ if Khan survived the no-trust vote.
Also Read | Who is Donald Lu — US diplomat who allegedly ‘threatened’ Imran Khan?
The US has already dismissed Imran Khan's allegations, which, it said, are bereft of truth.
(With PTI inputs)
-
Congressman backs deeper India-US defence ties
A US congressman has said India and the United States agree on 'far' more things than the two disagree on, adding that containing the Chinese Communist Party and its aggression remains the top challenge in the Indo-Pacific and the two sides must have conversations about strengthening mutual defences. Claiming that India-US ties remain strong in the wake of Russia's invasion, US congressman Raja Krishnamoorthy — an elected representative from Illinois and a member of the house permanent select committee on intelligence — said that different countries have different opinions with regard to different subjects.
-
Ukraine war: US, UK slap fresh sanctions on Russia
The US and UK on Wednesday announced new sanctions targeting a combination of Russian institutions and elites in retaliation for “war crimes” in Ukraine. The European Union, separately, was considering a ban on coal imports from Russia in a bid to reduce its energy dependence and cut off a source of revenue for Moscow. The US treasury also prohibited Russia from making debt payments with funds subject to US jurisdiction.
-
US says ready to become India's reliable supplier, to counter Russia dependence
The United States reiterated its objection to New Delhi continuing business as usual with Russia and said that it has clearly conveyed to India that the US does not think India should accelerate imports of Russian energy and other commodities even as they are only importing about 1-2% of their oil. The US stands ready to support India in its any efforts to diversify its imports, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.
-
India to face significant cost if aligned with Russia: US
President Joe Biden's top economic adviser said the administration has warned India against aligning itself with Russia, and that US officials have been “disappointed” with some of New Delhi's reaction to the Ukraine invasion. The US has told India that the consequences of a “more explicit strategic alignment” with Moscow would be “significant and long-term,” he said. India's Ministry of External Affairs didn't respond to a message seeking comment sent after normal business hours.
-
Why US, EU targeted Putin's daughters Mariya, Katerina in new sanctions?
Amid mounting global accusations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine, the United States on Wednesday announced a new set of sanctions targeting President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters Mariya Putina (Vorontsova) and Katerina Tikhonova, and said it was toughening penalties against Russian banks. The penalties cut off all of Putin's close family members from the US financial system and freeze any assets they hold in the United States.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics