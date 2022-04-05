Imran Khan paying price for ‘disobeying’ US & visiting Moscow, says Russia
Russia has launched an all-out attack on the United States over the political turmoil in Pakistan, saying that prime minister Imran Khan was paying the price for his disobedience to Washington and was being punished for visiting Moscow earlier this year.
“Immediately after the announcement of the working visit of Imran Khan to Moscow on February 23-24 this year, the Americans and their Western associates began to exert rude pressure on the Prime Minister, demanding an ultimatum to cancel the trip," news agency PTI quoted Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.
“This is another attempt of shameless interference by the US in the internal affairs of an independent state for its own selfish purposes. The above facts eloquently testify to this,” Zakharova said, while accusing Washington of interfering in the internal affairs of Pakistan.
Imran Khan met Russian president Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 25, the day when Russian forces launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Khan became the second Pakistani prime minister to visit Russia in the last 23 years, the last being Nawaz Sharif in April 1999. Imran Khan had alleged that the foreign power was upset over his visit to Russia, but it was backing ally India which is importing oil from Russia.
The 69-year-old Pakistani prime minister has alleged a foreign conspiracy was behind the attempts to topple his government, the same reason cited for the dismissal of no-confidence motion by the national assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri on Sunday.
At a meeting in Islamabad, the PTI chief had named US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu as the one involved in the alleged foreign conspiracy. According to Khan, Lu had warned Pakistan ambassador to US Asad Majeed that there would be implications if the prime minister survived the trust vote.
Slapped with sringent sanctions due to the Ukraine invasion, Russia said that the sequence of events left no doubt that Washington had “decided to punish a disobedient Imran Khan,” which also explained why a number of members from Khan’s ruling coalition decided to switch sides before the no-trust vote.
Pakistan president Arif Alvi on Sunday dissolved the assembly on the recommendations of Imran Khan. The move came after the no-confidence motion against the ruling PTI alliance was rejected.
-
Canada: Bill to compel digital media giants to share revenue with news orgs tabled in parl
The Canadian government has tabled a legislation in parliament that will compel digital media giants to enter into revenue sharing agreements with news organisations. Called Bill C-18, it will be the Online News Act once passed, and that is a likely outcome as it enjoys broad support cutting across party lines. Among the digital behemoths that the bill will impact are Google and Meta, the parent company of Facebook.
-
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya will not resign despite protests, says minister
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign from his post despite the countrywide protests calling for the leader to step down over his handling of the ongoing economic crisis, minister Johnston Fernando told the Parliament on Wednesday. "May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president," said the chief government whip and highways minister in Parliament amid outrage by the opposition in the Sri Lankan Parliament, according to news agency Reuters.
-
Driver killed as car crashes into gate of Russian embassy in Bucharest: Police
Police in Romania's capital, Bucharest, said on Wednesday that a car crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in the city, bursting into flames, and killing the driver. The incident took place a day after Romania expelled as many as 10 Russian diplomats from the Russian embassy in the capital city. In recent days, several European nations have expelled Russian diplomats due to Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.
-
Pakistan's political crisis: What happens next?
Pakistan's supreme court is meeting for the third time Wednesday to rule on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly over the weekend and call for fresh elections. The court says it will only rule on whether the deputy speaker acted against the constitution in refusing to allow a vote on a no-confidence motion against Khan -- although that would affect the dissolution of the assembly.
-
Canada: Authorities recommend 2nd Covid booster shot for vulnerable groups
Canadian health authorities have recommended a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, or a second booster, for vulnerable demographic groups. The target groups to be prioritised will include adults over 80, seniors living in long-term care facilities or congregate settings. Nearly 57% of those above 18 have received a booster. Several provinces have relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, including dropping mask mandates or doing away with vaccine passports for certain activities.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics