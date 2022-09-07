Ribbon-cutting, then in 2 seconds…: Watch Congo bridge fall on inauguration day

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 07, 2022 06:24 PM IST

Congo Bridge Collapse: Just as an organiser cut the ribbon at the ceremony in Kinshasa's Mont-Ngafula district, the bridge buckled.

Congo Bridge Collapse: Nobody was reported to have been hurt in the incident.(Twitter)
Reuters |

Sharply-suited dignitaries gathered to inaugurate a footbridge in the Congolese capital on Monday only for the structure to collapse beneath their feet to the barely concealed delight of onlookers, video verified by Reuters showed.

Just as an organiser cut the ribbon at the ceremony in Kinshasa's Mont-Ngafula district, the bridge buckled, both its handrails broke off, and the central section slumped into the stream a couple of metres below.

Spectators shouted in apparent glee as the VIPs struggled to get off the crumpled wreck. Nobody was reported to have been hurt in the incident.

One of the last people to climb free was a man in military fatigues and dark glasses who was clutching an unopened bottle of champagne, other footage shared widely on social media showed.

