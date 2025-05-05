Menu Explore
Monday, May 05, 2025
Conquest all of Gaza: Netanyahu's latest plan as Israel-Hamas war rages on

ByHT News Desk
May 05, 2025 03:44 PM IST

Gaza war: The action plan includes “powerful strikes” on Hamas targets without explicitly revealing the nature of the attack.

Israel’s security cabinet has given the green light to broaden their military actions in Gaza. The plan includes the “conquest” of the Palestinian territory and a push for its residents to leave, news agency AFP reported citing an official statement on Monday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved plan including Gaza "conquest" (AP)
The top security officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “unanimously approved” the plan calling for the defeat of Gaza's Palestinian Islamist rulers Hamas and securing the return of hostages held in Gaza.

The decision came hours after the military said it had called up tens of thousands of reserved troops to increase their offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"The plan will include, among other things, the conquest of the Gaza Strip and the holding of the territories, moving the Gaza population south for their protection," the official statement added.

The action plan includes “powerful strikes” on Hamas targets without explicitly revealing the nature of the attack.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu continued to “promote” US President Donald Trump’s proposal asking the Gazans to leave voluntarily to neighboring countries like Egypt and Jordan, the news agency’s source said.

Apart from the “conquest” plan, the cabinet has also approved the "possibility of humanitarian distribution" in Gaza, which has been under full Israeli blockade since March 2.

Israel-Gaza ceasefire deal

Israel continues to carry out heavy bombardment and has expanded ground operations across the Palestinian territory, in the hope of pressuring Hamas into the release of the remaining hostages held in Gaza.

As of now, 58 people remain in militant custody.

On March 18th, Israel restarted its military operations throughout Gaza. This followed a standstill in discussions about extending a two-month ceasefire that had mostly stopped the war with Hamas, which began with the militants' attack in October 2023.

The 2023 Hamas attack resulted in the deaths of 1,218 Israeli individuals, who are mostly civilians, as per news agency AFP’s tally based on official figures.

