Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 'Cooperating fully': US Prez Joe Biden on classified documents review

'Cooperating fully': US Prez Joe Biden on classified documents review

world news
Published on Jan 12, 2023 09:51 PM IST

Lawyers "discovered a small number of documents with classified markings in storage areas and file cabinets in my home and my personal library," Biden said, adding "I take classified documents and classified material seriously."

U.S. President Joe Biden.(REUTERS)
AFP | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

US President Joe Biden said Thursday that he was "cooperating fully" with a Justice Department review after classified documents were found at his private residence in Wilmington, Delaware.

Also Read| Biden was paid $ 1 mn a year to teach but never taught a single class: Report

Lawyers "discovered a small number of documents with classified markings in storage areas and file cabinets in my home and my personal library," Biden said, adding "I take classified documents and classified material seriously."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
united states joe biden u.s. justice department
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP