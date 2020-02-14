Coronavirus update: COVID-19 has affected more than 64,000 people globally
The death toll in People’s Republic of China has exceeded to over 1,000 and now stands at 1,380.world Updated: Feb 14, 2020 15:33 IST
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 64,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Friday in Beijing:
• Mainland China: 1,380 deaths among 63,851 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei.
• Hong Kong: 51 cases, 1 death
• Macao: 10
• Japan: 254, including 218 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death
• Singapore: 58
• Thailand: 33
• South Korea: 28
• Malaysia: 19
• Taiwan: 18
• Vietnam: 16
• Germany: 16
• United States: 15. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China
• Australia: 14
• France: 11
• United Kingdom: 9
• United Arab Emirates: 8
• Canada: 7
• Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death
• India: 3
• Italy: 3
• Russia: 2
• Spain: 2
• Belgium: 1
• Nepal: 1
• Sri Lanka: 1
• Sweden: 1
• Cambodia: 1
• Finland: 1