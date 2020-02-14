Coronavirus update: COVID-19 has affected more than 64,000 people globally

world

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 15:33 IST

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 64,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Friday in Beijing:

• Mainland China: 1,380 deaths among 63,851 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei.

• Hong Kong: 51 cases, 1 death

• Macao: 10

• Japan: 254, including 218 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death

• Singapore: 58

• Thailand: 33

• South Korea: 28

• Malaysia: 19

• Taiwan: 18

• Vietnam: 16

• Germany: 16

• United States: 15. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China

• Australia: 14

• France: 11

• United Kingdom: 9

• United Arab Emirates: 8

• Canada: 7

• Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death

• India: 3

• Italy: 3

• Russia: 2

• Spain: 2

• Belgium: 1

• Nepal: 1

• Sri Lanka: 1

• Sweden: 1

• Cambodia: 1

• Finland: 1