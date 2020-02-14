e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Coronavirus update: COVID-19 has affected more than 64,000 people globally

Coronavirus update: COVID-19 has affected more than 64,000 people globally

The death toll in People’s Republic of China has exceeded to over 1,000 and now stands at 1,380.

world Updated: Feb 14, 2020 15:33 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Beijing
A woman wearing a protective mask and poncho carries a bundle of fruit and vegetables towards the checkout area at a supermarket in Shanghai, China.
A woman wearing a protective mask and poncho carries a bundle of fruit and vegetables towards the checkout area at a supermarket in Shanghai, China. (Bloomberg)
         

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 64,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Friday in Beijing:

• Mainland China: 1,380 deaths among 63,851 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei.

• Hong Kong: 51 cases, 1 death

• Macao: 10

• Japan: 254, including 218 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death

• Singapore: 58

• Thailand: 33

• South Korea: 28

• Malaysia: 19

• Taiwan: 18

• Vietnam: 16

• Germany: 16

• United States: 15. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China

• Australia: 14

• France: 11

• United Kingdom: 9

• United Arab Emirates: 8

• Canada: 7

• Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death

• India: 3

• Italy: 3

• Russia: 2

• Spain: 2

• Belgium: 1

• Nepal: 1

• Sri Lanka: 1

• Sweden: 1

• Cambodia: 1

• Finland: 1

tags
top news
Third Indian tests positive for Coronavirus on cruise ship quarantined off Japanese coast
Third Indian tests positive for Coronavirus on cruise ship quarantined off Japanese coast
Sharad Pawar upset over Uddhav Thackeray handing over Elgar Parishad case to NIA
Sharad Pawar upset over Uddhav Thackeray handing over Elgar Parishad case to NIA
SC judge faints, Centre’s appeal on rape convicts’ execution deferred
SC judge faints, Centre’s appeal on rape convicts’ execution deferred
After Cong’s ‘photo-op’ jibe, BJP’s ‘shame on you’ comeback on Pulwama
After Cong’s ‘photo-op’ jibe, BJP’s ‘shame on you’ comeback on Pulwama
Ban on overnight construction in Delhi-NCR lifted by Supreme Court
Ban on overnight construction in Delhi-NCR lifted by Supreme Court
BMW launches ‘Made in India’ 530i Sport at Rs 55.40 lakh
BMW launches ‘Made in India’ 530i Sport at Rs 55.40 lakh
Arvind Kejriwal invites PM Narendra Modi to his oath-taking ceremony on Sunday
Arvind Kejriwal invites PM Narendra Modi to his oath-taking ceremony on Sunday
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news