China reports highest cases in 6 months amid strict Covid policy: Top updates

China reported the highest daily count of new Covid cases in six months as outbreaks widened on Friday. The uptick was registered as new locally transmitted cases rose to 3,871, the highest since early May when Shanghai was fighting its worst outbreak. China continues its strict Covid containment policy which is reportedly facing protests domestically. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that China's Covid policies are consistent and clear.

Read more: Backlash against China’s Covid policy after 3-year-old boy dies in lockdown

Here are top updates on Covid spike in China:

China has stuck to a strict Covid policy as curbs and lockdowns are becoming more frequent with the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron strain. China is also working on plans to scrap a system that penalises airlines for bringing virus cases into the country, Bloomberg reported. Restrictions and lockdowns have fuelled unhappiness in the country as videos shared widely on social media showed people angry residents. Wuhan, where the pandemic began, has imposed temporary lockdowns and restrictions in the past week. This week an industrial park that houses iPhone factory of Foxconn entered a seven-day lockdown after a spike in cases. On Tuesday, a 3-year-old boy died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Lanzhou. His father said the boy's death was "indirectly" because strict Covid policies that caused delays in obtaining treatment, in a social media post.

