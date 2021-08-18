Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
world news

Covid-19 Updates: Israel tightens restrictions as virus cases leap

After its launch, last December, Israel's widely praised vaccination drive helped to drastically bring down Covid-19 cases, but that trend has since reversed.
AFP |
UPDATED ON AUG 18, 2021 03:32 PM IST
Avner Balkany, 56, of Israel, shows his vaccination card while waiting to enter the Museum of Modern Art in New York on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.(AP)

New restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of Covid took effect in Israel on Wednesday, after the largely vaccinated country saw the highest daily infection rate since January.

The measures, announced Sunday, require vaccination certificates or negative coronavirus tests to enter a range of public spaces, including restaurants and bars, cultural and sports venues, hotels and gyms, the health ministry said.

The same applies to worshippers wishing to enter synagogues, mosques or churches with more than 50 people in attendance.

In addition, the capacity of stores, shopping malls and industrial parks will be limited to one person per seven square metres (75 square feet).

VACCINATION DRIVE SLOWING DOWN?

After its launch, last December, Israel's widely praised vaccination drive helped to drastically bring down infections.

But that trend has since reversed, driven by the spread of the more contagious Delta variant of the virus, with restrictions that were lifted in June reimposed since July.

In recent weeks, the state has begun administering booster shots to Israelis aged 50 and over, while urging anyone aged 12 and older to get vaccinated.

About one million Israelis have not been vaccinated even though they are eligible.

According to the health ministry, more than 8,700 people tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, the highest number for a single day since January.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has been imploring Israelis to get vaccinated, warning of a possible lockdown that could affect the Jewish high holidays next month unless inoculation numbers rise.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Topics
covid-19 vaccine covid-19 travel to israel israel
