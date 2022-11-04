Covid policies are consistent and clear: China's foreign ministry

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday that he was not aware of the media report that said China was preparing a plan to end COVID-19 flight suspensions.

China's COVID policies are consistent and clear, Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing in Beijing.

