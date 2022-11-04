Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid policies are consistent and clear: China's foreign ministry

world news
Published on Nov 04, 2022 02:02 PM IST

Covid In China: China's COVID policies are consistent and clear, Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing in Beijing.

Covid In China: Workers wearing face masks give massages to customers as they sit on chairs on a sidewalk in Beijing.(AP)
Reuters |

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday that he was not aware of the media report that said China was preparing a plan to end COVID-19 flight suspensions.

China's COVID policies are consistent and clear, Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing in Beijing.

