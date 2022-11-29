China's Xi Jinping will be overthrown if…: Tiananmen leader's dire warning

Former leader of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests said the ongoing demonstrations in China and a "violent" response from Beijing, could lead to the collapse of China's ruling Communist Party and president Xi Jinping, a report said.

In a Facebook pos, Wang Dan warned Xi Jinping against mobilizing the military, saying that if the CCP adopts "violent repressive policies" or opens fire on the protesters, like in 1989, the "collapse" of the CCP could happen soon, Newsweek reported.

"I said early that 'June 4' only happens once. If the CCP dares to mobilize its troops to shoot again, the CCP will surely be overthrown," Wang wrote.

Protests have erupted across China over Xi Jinping's zero-Covid policy, which is believed to have led to the deaths of 10 people in an apartment fire in the city of Urumqi after lockdown measures delayed emergency teams from reaching the victims.

The pushback has triggered memories of the Tiananmen Square incident on June 4, 1989, when pro-democracy protesters who took over Beijing's city square were met with a brutal crackdown by armed troops.

Wang, who lives in the US as an exiled political activist, was one of the most visible organizers of the 1989 protests. He said that the protests against Xi Jinping have brought on "a new era in China."

"If the CCP repeats itself 33 years later with more bloodshed, it could lead to greater backfire than before," the activist said.

He also said that the ongoing economic turmoil is why the end to the current protests "will be different from 1989," even if troops are ordered to use force, Newsweek reported. Because the economy will prevent the CCP from finding "any way to alleviate people's hatred once they crack down," the decision to send in troops will “only lead to more intense confrontation and eventually the fall of the CCP,” he explained.

