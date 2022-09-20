Covid remains a global emergency but end could be in sight: WHO
Published on Sep 20, 2022 03:58 PM IST
Coronavirus: The comments come after US President Joe Biden declared "the pandemic is over" in an interview aired on Sunday.
Reuters |
The coronavirus pandemic remains a global emergency but the end could be in sight if countries use the tools at their disposal, a spokesperson for the World Health Organisation told a briefing on Tuesday.
The comments come after US President Joe Biden declared "the pandemic is over" in an interview aired on Sunday.