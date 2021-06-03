Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Covid-19: Airlines urge G7 to adopt data-driven approach to reopening travel
world news

Covid-19: Airlines urge G7 to adopt data-driven approach to reopening travel

Willie Walsh, head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), also said during an online event that airlines and passengers should be allowed to assess travel risks based on increasingly abundant health data.
Reuters | , Paris
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 01:31 AM IST
"What's really set off governments is the variants, and the fear they will escape the protection offered by vaccines," said David Heymann, a professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. In picture - Passengers at Heathrow Airport in London.(Bloomberg)

Global airlines urged the G7 rich nations on Wednesday to replace blanket Covid-19 travel curbs with more flexible restrictions informed by data, artificial intelligence and risk analysis.

Willie Walsh, head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), also said during an online event that airlines and passengers should be allowed to assess travel risks based on increasingly abundant health data.

The former British Airways head said he was confident Europe could begin to return to normal travel in the second half of the year as vaccination rates rise.

"With sensible testing and screening methods in place we can safely open our borders to regain the freedom that has been taken from us," he said.

Ministers and officials from G7 countries are meeting in London on June 4-5 ahead of a leaders' summit next week.

Airlines weakened by 15 months of lockdowns are facing a slower than expected recovery, as lingering travel restrictions overshadow the peak northern summer season. Concern over the spread of more transmissible coronavirus variants also threatens to slow reopening plans.

IATA drew on UK testing data that showed a low incidence of Covid-19 in arriving passengers, during the joint presentation with Airbus and Boeing representatives, who demonstrated digital travel risk models.

"These data tell us we can do better," Walsh said, citing a 2.2% positive rate among 365,895 tests carried out in February-May, according to the National Health Service - or 1.46% excluding higher-risk "red list" countries.

Walsh also singled out Greece, which has largely reopened to foreign tourists, for its use of testing data and artificial intelligence to monitor risk in real time.

"We're seeing more and more countries questioning whether they have the appropriate measures in place," he said.

But David Heymann, a professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, sounded a note of caution.

"What's really set off governments is the variants, and the fear they will escape the protection offered by vaccines," he said during the same event.

"No matter what you show in terms of models they're still going to be concerned about the variants."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
airline industry covid-19 coronavirus
TRENDING NEWS

Roger Federer posts he is ‘currently living a scene out of Inception’

Astronauts share images of Himalayas and Italy taken from space. Seen them yet?

Blind doggo smells her human, rushes to meet him. Watch wholesome video

‘Pic of me as a child’: Elon Musk posts ‘childhood’ image with a Dogecoin twist
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Bicycle Day
Monsoon
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP