Covid-19: Beijing returns to work from home as subway stations shut
- Beijing reported 50 local virus cases on Thursday, a day after it said people in its most populous district Chaoyang should work from home.
Millions of people in Beijing returned to work Thursday, many remotely, with scores of subway stations shut after a national holiday muted by the coronavirus curbs.
Chinese authorities have pressed on with their zero-Covid policy involving lockdowns and mass testing as they battle the biggest outbreak since the early days of the pandemic, with entire neighbourhoods in the capital sealed over handfuls of infections.
Beijing reported 50 local virus cases on Thursday, a day after it said people in its most populous district Chaoyang should work from home.
Those in the area, home to around 3.5 million, who need to visit their offices were encouraged to drive themselves and avoid gatherings.
Another Beijing district Tongzhou has also encouraged residents to work at home, while dozens of subway stations across the city remained closed.
Some employees were seen returning to their buildings on Thursday in Chaoyang, scanning their health codes that permit entry to venues.
Beijing is treading cautiously after an extended lockdown in Shanghai, China's largest city, led to food shortages and public anger.
Shanghai -- the epicentre of the latest outbreak -- reported more than 4,600 mostly asymptomatic infections on Thursday.
The moves followed an unusually quiet Labour Day holiday, with the capital banning dining at restaurants and shutting down gyms.
Domestic tourism revenues over the five-day break were down by more than 40 percent from a year ago, according to official data.
More than 40 cities in China were implementing full or partial lockdowns, or measures restricting mobility as of May 3, according to Nomura estimates.
Key cities such as Hangzhou and Beijing have also ordered more regular Covid testing.
Some curbs were being loosened, however, with Beijing announcing Wednesday that international travellers can be released from quarantine after 10 days in a centralised facility and a week of home isolation, down from a total of 21 days.
This was based on the characteristics of the Omicron virus variant, government spokesman Xu Hejian told reporters, pointing to a shorter incubation period and usually milder symptoms.
Close contacts of confirmed cases will also have a shorter centralised quarantine, officials said.
-
Russia practises nuclear-capable missile strikes, says defence ministry
Russia on Wednesday said its forces had practised simulated nuclear-capable missile strikes in the western enclave of Kaliningrad, amid Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine. During Wednesday's war games in the enclave on the Baltic Sea located between EU members Poland and Lithuania, Russia practised simulated "electronic launches" of nuclear-capable Iskander mobile ballistic missile systems, the defence ministry said in a statement. The combat units also practised "actions in conditions of radiation and chemical contamination".
-
Imran Khan talks about sons, Bushra Bibi; says, ‘Worst thing of divorce is…’
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan in an exclusive interview with HUM News on Wednesday said he has not seen his sons Suleiman Isa Khan and Qasim Khan in 2.5 years because of the pandemic. On being asked what Eidi Imran Khan sent to his children, Imran Khan said, "The worst thing of a divorce is when you get separated from your children". His enemies are now preparing material for full-blown character assassination.
-
Taliban stops issuing driving licences to women in Afghanistan: Report
The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has now stopped issuing driving licences to women and other provinces of the land-locked country, news agency ANI quoted Afghan media reports. Before the Taliban took over Afghanistan, women could be seen driving in some of the major cities including Kabul. But now the regime has imposed this restriction. Here's a look at some of the restrictions Taliban has imposed on women since capturing Afghanistan.
-
Russia pounds Ukraine, targets Western weapon supply routes
Complaining that the West is “stuffing Ukraine with weapons,” Russia pounded railroad stations and other supply-line points across the country on Wednesday. Heavy fighting also raged at the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol that represented the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the ruined southern port city, according to the mayor. But a Russian official denied Moscow's troops were storming the plant, as Ukrainian commanders claimed a day earlier.
-
Twitter courts advertisers amid uncertain future under Musk
Twitter Inc is facing a skeptical audience as it showcases its advertising opportunities on Wednesday evening at an event in New York City, three ad agency executives told Reuters, as the social media company's plans under billionaire Elon Musk remain unclear. The Tesla chief executive, who is buying Twitter for $44 billion, has tweeted that the platform should not have ads so it can have more control over its content moderation policies.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics