Covid-19: Canada reports 2nd case of blood clot from AZ jab; patient recovering

A second case has emerged of a person in Canada suffering from blood clots after taking AstraZeneca’ Covid-19 vaccine. Canadian health authorities, however, have continued to recommend the jab for those above 55 years of age.

The case was reported on Saturday in the province of Alberta in an unidentified man in his 60s. he had recently received a dose of the AZ vaccine manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) under the brand Covishield.

The man was “diagnosed, treated promptly and is now recovering”, Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, tweeted.

Canadian health authorities continue to urge people to get vaccinated and have defended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

During the course of a media interaction following the announcement of the case, Hinshaw said, “I continue to recommend AstraZeneca for anyone who is 55 and older, and to recommend that all Albertans get vaccinated as soon as they are able.”

She pointed out that it was only the second case in the country after more than 700,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine had been administered.

The “global rate” of such clots “has been estimated at only one case in 100,000-250,000 doses,” she said, adding that in contrast, “those age 55 and older who get Covid-19 have a one in 200 chance of dying” and is also “at least 1,500 times more likely to be hospitalised due to Covid-19 than experiencing this disorder” from the vaccine.

The case was confirmed by Health Canada. The agency tweeted, “Based on all the evidence available internationally to-date, Health Canada continues to consider that the benefits of the #AstraZeneca and Covishield vaccines to protest against Covid-19 outweigh the potential risks.”

It said it is continuing to monitor these adverse actions. “The report of this case shows that Canada’s vaccine safety monitoring system works,” it noted.

Hinshaw elaborated that with health authorities aware of this reaction, they could “watch for it and reduce the risk of serious harm or death even further”.

Canada’s first case of this particular reaction to Covishield was reported on April 14 in a patient, a Quebec-based woman, who is also said to be recovering.

Canada received 500,000 doses of Covishield on March 3, and the entire consignment has been distributed across the country.