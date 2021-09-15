Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid-19: China shuts down schools, starts mass testing in Fujian after province reports 50 fresh cases
world news

Covid-19: China shuts down schools, starts mass testing in Fujian after province reports 50 fresh cases

Fujian has shut down schools in multiple cities, in order to phase stricter epidemic prevention and control measures
ANI | , Fujian
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Fujian province has sped up mass testing for Covid-19 cases(VIA REUTERS)

China's Fujian province on Wednesday reported 50 fresh cases of Covid-19. The province has recorded 152 cases in the last five days.

Fujian has shut down schools in multiple cities, in order to phase stricter epidemic prevention and control measures, reported Global Times.

The province has sped up mass testing for Covid-19 cases.

Tourist attractions were also shut down and large-scale gatherings like weddings were suspended.

The majority of the cases in the Fujian province were reported from Putian city, 33 cases were reported in the city.

Putian city has reported two chains of transmission, one from Primary School and another one from the Xiesheng shoe-making factory, where 28 workers were found to have been infected.

A worker from the factory told the media that many of the infected workers who were close contacts of the first patient identified in the factory were "not feeling well" and "showed flu-like symptoms" before they were confirmed with Covid-19, reported Global Times. 

