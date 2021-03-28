Home / World News / Covid-19: Pace of daily deaths in US slows down, UK relaxes lockdown
Covid-19: Pace of daily deaths in US slows down, UK relaxes lockdown

Here’s a look at the pandemic situation in US and UK
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 08:46 PM IST
People enjoy lunch hour in Union Square in New York. A year after becoming a global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, New York and New Jersey are back atop the list of US states with the highest rates of infection. (AP)

As the global cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crossed the 127 million mark, the United States continues to remain the worst affected country by the viral infection, followed by Brazil, Mexico, India and the United Kingdom. The global death toll has reached 2,791,555 and the number of recoveries has reached 102, 697,755, according to data collated by Worldometer. The cases recorded in the US reached 30,917,339 and the death toll in the country mounted to 562,013, Worldometer data showed on Sunday. There are 23,348,512 Americans who have recovered from the viral disease till now.

The United Kingdom which is the fifth worst-affected country by the coronavirus pandemic has 4,329,180 Covid-19 cases and 126,573 deaths, according to Worldometer. The recoveries in the country stand at 3,787,312.

Here’s a look at the pandemic situation in both countries:

US

The US added 758 deaths from Covid-19 on Saturday, which was the fewest since Monday, and new infections in the country also declined to the lowest in three days and stood at 63,000. The new infections were only a fraction of peaks of more than 300,000 daily cases that were reported in the country in late December and early January.

Vaccinations in the country have picked up and about 75 per cent of the population is expected to be inoculated in the next four months, according to a report in Bloomberg. More than 140 million vaccines have been administered in the country so far according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Data showed that of the total vaccines administered in the country, 15.1 per cent have been fully vaccinated and 27.6 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

United Kingdom

The UK reported 4,715 new Covid-19 cases and 58 related deaths, according to official figures released on Saturday. Nearly 30 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to official figures. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also said that the country is on the "roadmap to freedom" from the virus, but warned about the impact of Europe's third wave of infections on Britain.

The country is also set to replace its strict lockdown with a message to “stay local”. From Monday, people will be allowed to meet in groups of six, outdoors and can resume outdoor sports such as basketball, tennis and golf. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will also be taking similar steps.

