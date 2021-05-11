Home / World News / Covid-19 Pandemic plateauing with deaths and cases declining: WHO
Covid-19 Pandemic plateauing with deaths and cases declining: WHO

"But it’s an unacceptably high plateau, with more than 5.4 million reported Covid-19 cases and almost 90,000 deaths last week," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing.
Reuters | , Geneva
UPDATED ON MAY 11, 2021 08:22 AM IST
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus(Reuters)

The World Health Organization said on Monday the world was seeing a plateauing in the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths, with declines in most regions including the Americas and Europe, the two worst-affected regions.

"But it's an unacceptably high plateau, with more than 5.4 million reported Covid-19 cases and almost 90,000 deaths last week," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing.

The World Health Organization said on Monday the world was seeing a plateauing in the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths, with declines in most regions including the Americas and Europe, the two worst-affected regions.

"But it's an unacceptably high plateau, with more than 5.4 million reported Covid-19 cases and almost 90,000 deaths last week," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing.

