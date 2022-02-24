Covid-19: Parents in Hong Kong criticise child separations

Hong Kong parents are being separated from children and babies who test positive for the coronavirus, compounding public anger over the financial hub’s lack of readiness for a major outbreak now sweeping the city.

The densely populated metropolis is in the throes of its worst-ever Covid wave, registering thousands of cases every day as hospitals and isolation units run out of space.

Hong Kong has been ordered by China to stick to its zero-Covid policy and aim to isolate anyone who tests positive even though the number of daily cases has soared far beyond capacity.

Some parents have complained of being unable to accompany children in hospital while others have flocked to social media to voice fears of separation if they seek treatment for themselves or sick young ones. The revelation has sparked dismay, including among health professionals.

Limited efficacy of jabs against Omicron: Study

People who are double-vaccinated and those who have recovered from infection by previous strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have virtually no antibody protection against the Omicron variant, according to a study.

The research, recently published in the journal Allergy, found that only individuals vaccinated with a third or booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine form antibodies that can partially block Omicron.

UN investigator calls for 60mn doses for N Korea

The United Nations’ independent investigator on human rights in North Korea has called for the international community to provide 60 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to the isolated authoritarian nation, which has recently showed signs of easing one of the world’s most restrictive pandemic border closures.

Tomas Ojea Quintana said on Wednesday the doses would be enough to inoculate North Korea’s population of more than 25 million people at least twice.

S Korea approves Pfizer’s vaccine for ages 5-11

South Korean health officials on Wednesday approved Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, expanding the country’s immunisation programme in the face of a massive Omicron outbreak that is driving up hospitalisations and deaths.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported a record 171,452 new virus cases on Wednesday.