Covid-19: Thailand approves China's Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use

"The FDA has approved the Sinopharm vaccine," senior health official Paisan Dankhum told a news conference, making it the fifth Covid-19 vaccine Thailand has approved.
Reuters | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Bangkok
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 11:17 AM IST
A health worker prepares a dose of the Sinopharm Group Co. Covid-19 vaccine.(Bloomberg file photo)

Thailand's food and drug regulator on Friday approved for emergency use the coroanvirus vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm, a senior official said.

"The FDA has approved the Sinopharm vaccine," senior health official Paisan Dankhum told a news conference, making it the fifth Covid-19 vaccine Thailand has approved.

