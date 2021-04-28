Home / World News / Covid-19: UK to use app to show people have taken vaccine for international travel
Covid-19: UK to use app to show people have taken vaccine for international travel

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Wednesday that the National Health Service (NHS) coronavirus app will be used for this purpose.
Reuters | | Posted by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 12:40 PM IST
Passengers, wearing protective face masks, walk through the international arrivals hall after arriving at Terminal 2 at London Heathrow Airport in London, UK.

Britain is working on using the existing National Health Service (NHS) coronavirus app to show that people have received their COVID-19 vaccine for international travel, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Wednesday

"It will be the NHS app that is used for people when they book appointments with the NHS ... to be able to show that you've had a vaccine or that you've had testing, and I'm working internationally with partners across the world, to make sure that that system can be internationally recognised," he said.

He told Sky News he would be chairing a meeting of G7 transport ministers from the G7 next week to discuss the plan further.

Britain has earmarked May 17 as being the earliest date when international travel would be allowed for non-essential reasons following a winter lockdown, with a "traffic light system" based on individual countries' COVID risk levels.

Shapps said he would set out into which categories countries would be placed early next month.

"The data does continue to look good from a UK perspective notwithstanding those concerns about where people might be travelling to and making sure that we're protected from the disease being re-imported," he said.

