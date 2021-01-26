Covid-19 vaccine supplies continue to be tight, says UK minister
Supplies of Covid-19 vaccine in Britain remain tight, Britain's Covid-19 vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Tuesday, saying he was confident Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna would meet supply commitments.
"Supplies are tight... they continue to be," he told BBC TV.
"Any new manufacturing process is going to have challenges, it's lumpy and bumpy, (then) it gets better, it stabilises and improves going forward."
Under Joe Biden, China faces renewed trade pressure
- Joe Biden won’t confront Beijing right away, economists say, because he wants to focus on the coronavirus and the economy. But he looks set to renew pressure over trade and technology grievances that prompted President Donald Trump to hike tariffs on Chinese imports in 2017.
Xi Jinping warns Davos forum against 'new Cold War'
- Other forum subjects broached on the first day was global taxation of digital giants, a priority for France that until recently has been opposed by the United States.
