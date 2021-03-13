Home / World News / Covid-19 vaccines for all over-40s in UK by Easter: Report
world news

Covid-19 vaccines for all over-40s in UK by Easter: Report

Vaccine stocks are expected to more than double, allowing the National Health Service (NHS) to offer a million doses a day in coming weeks, the newspaper said.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:03 AM IST
A sign is seen outside a vaccination centre at Westminster Abbey, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in London, Britain, March 10, 2021. (Reuters)

People over 40 in the UK will be offered their first coronavirus vaccination by Easter on April 4 as a boost in supplies will allow rapid expansion of the inoculation programme, the Telegraph reported on Friday, citing a senior government source.

Vaccine stocks are expected to more than double, allowing the National Health Service (NHS) to offer a million doses a day in coming weeks, the newspaper said.

People over the age of 50 are expected to receive an invitation for a vaccine dose over the next week, around three weeks ahead of the government's target, according to the report.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Social Care said that the claim that over-40s would be offered vaccine shots by Easter is "incorrect," when contacted by Reuters. "We have set out our timelines for the vaccination programme and there is no change to this."

"We intend to offer a first dose to all over-50s by mid-April and all adults by the end of July," the spokeswoman said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

United States starts sending first stimulus payments under Covid-relief package

Governors laud Prez Joe Biden's Covid vaccine timeline, but need supply of doses

UN calls for women to have 'meaningful' role in Afghanistan's peace process

Lula da Silva makes his political comeback when Jair Bolsonaro least expects it
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 vaccination national health service
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP