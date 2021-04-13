Home / World News / Covid-19: WHO seeks ban on sale of live wild mammals in food markets
Covid-19: WHO seeks ban on sale of live wild mammals in food markets

"Animals, particularly wild animals, are the source of more than 70% of all emerging infectious diseases in humans, many of which are caused by novel viruses. Wild mammals, in particular, pose a risk for the emergence of new diseases," WHO said in a statement.
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 01:15 PM IST
World Health Organization on Tuesday called for a halt to the sale of live wild mammals in food markets.(AFP)

The World Health Organization on Tuesday called for a halt to the sale of live wild mammals in food markets to prevent the spread of disease.

