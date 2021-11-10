Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Croatia logs highest daily new Covid cases with since pandemic outbreak

A total of 514,850 people have been infected with Covid-19 since the pandemic started in Croatia and 9,655 have succumbed to the infection.
The low vaccination rate has been blamed for the main reason of the climbing Covid-19 cases and deaths in Croatia.(Reuters/Representative Photo)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 10:05 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Croatia recorded 7,315 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic, and 50 related deaths, the national Covid-19 response team said in a statement on Wednesday.The number of active cases in Croatia now is 34,296, among whom 1,940 are in hospital and 254 on respirators, the statement said.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Croatia, a total of 514,850 people have been infected with Covid-19 and 9,655 have died.

The low vaccination rate has been blamed for the main reason of the climbing Covid-19 cases and deaths. In Croatia, only 53.71 percent of the adult population have been vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

Topics
croatia covid-19 outbreak coronavirus
