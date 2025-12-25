Bomb blast kills man in Dhaka amid tensions, ahead of Tarique Rahman's return

A crude bomb blast in Bangladesh's Dhaka killed a man on Wednesday amid tensions in the country following the death of a prominent student leader last week and violence that erupted in connection with the same. Dhaka: People gather outside the Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad (Freedom Fighters' Parliament) office after a powerful crude bomb explosion rocked the capital on Wednesday(PTI)

The man was killed after miscreants hurled a crude bomb from a flyover in front of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad - the central office of 1971 Liberation War veterans, in Dhaka's Moghbazar area - at around 7 pm on Wednesday, reported Bangladeshi media outlet The Daily Star. Follow latest news from Bangladesh here

The deceased was identified as Siam, believed to be in his early 20s.

The man died died on the spot, Inspector (Operations) of Hatirjheel Police Station Md Mohiuddin was quoted as saying by The Daily Star newspaper.

Police said the deceased was a private shop employee who was having a cup of tea at a roadside stall under the flyover.

The bomb blast comes ahead of the return of Tarique Rahman, the Acting Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and heir to the influential Zia family. He is set to land in the country on Thursday, ending his nearly 17 years in exile in London, his party said on Wednesday.

Rahman, the 60-year-old son of ailing former premier Khaleda Zia, has emerged as a leading contender for prime minister in the upcoming February general elections.

The Muhammad Yunus-led interim government ordered elaborate security arrangements coinciding with Rahman’s return, while the BNP planned to gather millions of supporters to welcome him with a display of strength.

His return comes at a time when Bangladesh is reeling under unrest over Inqilab Moncho leader Sharif Osman Hadi's killing. The party on Tuesday held a protest rally in Dhaka over Osman Hadi death at Shahbagh in Dhaka.

Osman Hadi, a prominent student leader who was one of the leading figures of the 2024 uprising, was shot by masked gunmen on December 12 in Dhaka while exiting a mosque. He died days later during treatment in Singapore.