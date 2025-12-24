Why Khaleda Zia's exiled son Tarique Rahman is returning to Bangladesh politics?

Tarique Rahman, son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia and heir to Bangladesh's longtime ruling family, is reportedly returning to politics in Dhaka, ending his 17-year-long exile. Rahman, who is often described as the “crown prince” of Bangladesh politics, is due to arrive in Dhaka on Thursday. Tarique Rahman, who was a powerful figure within BNP, saw a turbulent period after spending 18 months in jail in Bangladesh(AFP)

Rahman, an aspiring prime minister, fled to London in 2008 over what he termed as politically motivated persecution. Follow for live updates on Bangladesh unrest

His return comes ahead of key elections in the country, marking the first since the mass uprising last year that ended Sheikh Hasina's rule.

Why is Tarique returning to politics

The 60-year-old acting chairman of Bangladesh National Party is returning to Dhaka to take the reins from his ailing mother, news agency AFP reported. Former prime minister Khaleda Zia is receiving treatment after suffering from a chest infection which spread to her lungs and heart.

Zia, who is the chairperson of BNP, vowed in November to campaign for the elections scheduled to be held next year. However, she was soon hospitalised and taken to the intensive care unit.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir noted that Rahman will arrive on December 25, calling it a “fantastic day.”

Rahman has long been groomed for leadership and often pictured with his mother. His return comes at a time when the country is facing political unrest and violent protests.

Also read: 'You got him killed': Hadi's brother warns of Hasina-like fate for Yunus-led Bangladesh govt

Why did Tarique go into exile?

Rahman was a powerful figure within BNP, but saw a turbulent period after spending 18 months in jail. Following his release in 2008, he went into exile in the UK, report said.

Since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina last year, he has been acquitted of serious charges, including a life sentence, which was handed in absentia for the 2004 grenade attack on a Hasina rally. He has long denied these charges.

Tarique Rahman also carries the name of his father, Ziaur Rahman, an army commander. Ziaur gained prominence after the 1975 coup in which Sheikh Hasina's father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was murdered.

Also read: India-Bangladesh tensions: What has happened between neighbours and why | Full timeline

Ziaur was assassinated when his son was 15. Tensions were fueled between the Zia and Hasina families.

Rahman has faced allegations of nepotism and mismanagement. In 2007, he was arrested on corruption charges and claimed he was tortured in custody. He fled to London after the release, where he reportedly kept a low profile alongside his wife and their daughter.

Since Hasina's ouster, Rahman has emerged as an outspoken figure on social media and a rallying point for BNP supporters.

(With inputs from AFP)