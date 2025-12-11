Bangladesh ex-PM Khaleda Zia responding to treatment, doctors share health update | Details

Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia's doctor on Wednesday said that she is “responding ” to the treatment; however decision is yet to be taken on whether she will be flown abroad for further medical care. Zia is receiving treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) after a chest infection spread to her lungs and heart. The three-time Bangladesh prime minister is receiving care at the intensive care unit (ICU) as she is critically ill, Hussain informed. (File Photo/AP)

The 80-year-old Bangladeshi Nationalist Party chairperson has been receiving care at the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka since November 23 for several health complications. Her personal physician and a member of the decision-making committee of BNP, AZM Zahid Hossain, informed that Zia is being given treatment provided for a critically ill patient, news agency PTI reported.

Hossain also said that foreign doctors are involved in Zia's treatment and that decisions are being made by the medical board in nighttime meetings. “In medical terms, she is responding to the treatment as she did in the past,” Hossain was quoted as saying.

Also read: Sheikh Hasina in exile in India, Khaleda Zia ‘critical’ at Dhaka hospital, what happens next in Bangladesh? | World News

The three-time prime minister is receiving care at the intensive care unit (ICU) as she is critically ill, Hussain informed.

He also said that while transferring her is a possibility, but a date has not been fixed. The doctor urged people not to believe the speculations, stating that the time has not come to give a fixed date for the transfer.

The medical board taking decisions related to Zia's care includes specialists from Bangladesh, the UK, the US and China. The board is led by cardiologist Shahabuddin Talukder.

Zia's daughter-in-law, Zubaida Rahman, also a doctor by profession, returned to Dhaka from London and has been attending medical board meetings since December 5.

Also read: UK medical team joins effort in Dhaka to treat Bangladesh's critically ill ex PM Khaleda Zia

Zia reportedly last travelled to London along with her elder son and the acting chief of BNP, Tarique Rahman, who lives there. She went in January aboard an air ambulance from the Emir of Qatar's personal fleet.

Last month, a close aide of Zia described her condition as “extremely critical”, after she was taken to the hospital for a chest infection.

PM Narendra Modi also expressed concern over her health and emphasised that India will extend 'all possible support in whatever way."

(With agency inputs)