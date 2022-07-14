‘Cruel consequences,' says Biden as 10-yr-old rape survivor travels for abortion
- Ohio had passed a law in 2019 restricting all abortions after six weeks, with no exceptions for rape or incest. After the US Supreme Court ruling, state lawmakers swiftly ensured that law would take effect.
A 10-year-old rape survivor had to travel from Ohio in the United States to Indiana for a medical abortion after she got pregnant due to a near-total ban on abortion, news agency AFP reported citing police officials. A 27-year-old suspect has been taken into custody by the law enforcement officers in the rape case.
The incident has reignited the US abortion ban debate and drawn everyone’s attention to the US Supreme Court ruling last month striking down Roe v. Wade. President Joe Biden pointed to the incident as evidence of the ‘cruel consequences’ of the court's decision. "Just imagine being that little girl," Bidem said, slamming the US Supreme Court ruling. "Ten years old… raped, six weeks pregnant, already traumatized, was forced to travel to another state," the US president was quoted as saying by the Washington Post.
Biden had previously said that court had not banned travel of women to states where abortion is legal, and he would do all that was within his power to ensure that the right of women to travel, to access medication, contraception was protected.
Ohio had passed a law in 2019 restricting all abortions after six weeks, with no exceptions for rape or incest. After the US Supreme Court ruling, state lawmakers swiftly ensured that law would take effect. Apart from Ohio,13 other US states have also passed trigger laws to ban abortion, in some states even in the case of rape. The procedure still is legal in Indiana for now, however, the medical service providers have warned of an uncertain future.
Meanwhile, US states governed by Democrats are offering support to women who wish to travel abroad for abortion. The governors of California, Washington and Oregon on the US' west coast issued a joint 'multi-state commitment' to work together to defend patients and care providers, the Associated Press reported.
On June 25, the United States Supreme Court struck down the historic Roe v Wade judgment that had institutionalised abortion-related protections in the country. S per the verdict, women in America no longer have the fundamental right to seek an abortion.
-
Sri Lanka president Maldives exit deepens tensions, PM Ranil faces anger| Top 10
Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's exit from Sri Lanka to Maldives has further deepened tensions in the crisis-hit country, where political instability has intensified the worst-ever economic challenge in seven decades. As tensions ran high. the national broadcaster also went off air after it was seized by agitators, according to a Bloomberg report. The US embassy cancelled the consular services for Wednesday and Thursday in Sri Lanka." (With inputs from Reuters,, Bloomberg)
-
And then there were 6...for UK PM
Two candidates were knocked out of the race to replace UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, leaving six lawmakers battling to lead the Conservative Party and the country. Former finance minister Rishi Sunak scored 88 votes, ahead of junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt on 67 and foreign secretary Liz Truss on 50. Lawmaker Kemi Badenoch received 40 votes, Tom Tugendhat received 37 and Suella Braverman received 32.
-
Sri Lanka crisis: How the mighty Rajapaksa family lost power, grace
Colombo: Known as The Terminator to family and foes alike for his ruthless crushing of Tamil rebels to end a decades-long civil war, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's rule is drawing to a close with him a fugitive and his island's economy in ruins. Rajapaksa, one of a clan of four brothers who have dominated the country's politics in recent years, was defence secretary under his brother Mahinda's Rajapaksa's presidency from 2005-15.
-
What explains Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis?
What brought down the Sri Lankan economy? The one-line answer to this question is that it has been a combination of bad luck, bad policy, and bad politics. An April 6 analysis by Pavitra Kanagaraj in Hindustan Times pointed out that the compound annual growth rate of Sri Lanka's GDP was just above 3% between 2015 and 2019, a sharp fall from the 6% figure for the 10-year period ending 2015.
-
US invites slain Al Jazeera journalist's family to Washington: Official
Secretary of State Antony Blinken "has invited the family to the United States to be able to sit down and engage with him directly", Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One, which later touched down in Israel shortly past 1200 GMT.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics